HMDA charges Rs 1,000 to take cameras inside public parks

HYDERABAD: Though the iconic Tank Bund has been closed for traffic on Sunday evenings to help visitors relish a perfect sundown at the magnificent Hussain Sagar, with the pensive Buddha statue standing tall in the middle of the lake, everything does not seem hunky-dory for the leisure hunters who throng in hundreds along with their families.

Sumith Khandelwal, who came to Hyderabad all the way from Medak to enjoy performance by the ceremonial Bagpiper band of the Indian Army, followed by beatboxing and singing by local artistes, traditional folk artistes, professional clowns, jugglers and a laser show, was utterly dismayed as he was asked to pay Rs 1,000 for allowing his DSLR camera inside the Lumbini Park, the NTR Gardens and the Sanjeevaiah Park which surround the man-made marvel that separates the twin cities.

Though the state government decided to divert traffic from Tank Bund and to allow visitors to have some fun moments, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), ironically, is charging Rs 1,000 to allow cameras inside public parks to capture memorable moments along with families. Khandelwal alleged that the staff at public parks on the banks of Hussain Sagar had been acting against the aspirations of municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) minister K.T. Rama Rao and depriving the right to capture joyful and memorable moments with children and family by charging huge amounts for allowing cameras, apart from the usual entry fees.

Rama Rao suggested traffic-free Sundays on Tank Bund in the wake of a request from a Twitter user in August. The Hyderabad police block traffic on the road from 5 pm to 10 pm on Sundays so that pedestrians can hang out by the lakeside. After successfully implementing traffic-free Sundays on Tank Bund in the last two weeks, the state government has now made elaborate arrangements to spice up Sundays on the stretches adjoining over 450-year-old Hussain Sagar.

Following directions from the MA&UD minister, principal secretary Arvind Kumar on Saturday informed that the third traffic-free Sunday would showcase art and cultural activities. He said HMDA was making massive arrangements to make traffic-free Sundays as Fundays for the families, thereby making it an enjoyable experience. In addition, saplings will be distributed free of cost to all visitors by the urban forestry wing. This announcement attracted hundreds of people not only Hyderabadis but also citizens residing in the suburbs.

However, the families who thronged Hussain Sagar with high expectations were partly disappointed with the HMDA staff for charging huge amounts to allow cameras inside the public parks on the banks of the lake. On May 10, 2018, the municipal authorities increased entry ticket rates for all major parks. While entry fee for the Lumbini Park, the NTR Garden and the Sanjeevaiah Park for children above five years was increased from Rs 10 to Rs 15, the rates of entry tickets for adults were enhanced from Rs 20 to Rs 25. Similarly, the rate of morning walker passes at Sanjeevaiah Park was increased from Rs 75 to Rs 100. The HMDA has not made any announcement pertaining to cameras inside the parks.

"We are utterly disappointed with the HMDA staff for spoiling our day.

Everybody got the camera in their mobile phones and the authorities are charging Rs 1,000 for DSLRs? Even my travel expenses from Medak are cheaper when compared to the entry in the public parks with a camera. Not only myself, over 10 families were denied entry into the park citing the entry fee," said Khandelwal. He said the entry fee had been same at the Lumbini Park and the NTR Gardens.

K. Amarnath Reddy, who visited the Lumbini Park, pointed out that apart from the entry fee, children were also deprived of laser show in the Lumbini Park. He said the authorities had informed that the laser show would most likely be stopped permanently by the HMDA. "The laser show was something that fascinated me as a child, but my children are deprived of it. The government should reconsider it," he added.

When this newspaper enquired the staff at the public parks, they said they were just following instructions of higher authorities, who refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, along with music, shopping and other activities, food trucks were also present along the road. For added convenience, authorities arranged mobile public toilets and ambulance facilities. With a carnival atmosphere, the government aims to turn the stretch into a go-to spot for all citizens on Sundays.