Nation Other News 12 Sep 2021 HMDA charges Rs 1,00 ...
Nation, In Other News

HMDA charges Rs 1,000 to take cameras inside public parks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Sep 12, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 7:00 am IST
Entry fee for Lumbini Park, NTR Garden and Sanjeevaiah Park for children was increased from Rs 10 to Rs 15, for adults -- from Rs 20 to 25
K. Amarnath Reddy, who visited the Lumbini Park, pointed out that apart from the entry fee, children were also deprived of laser show in the Lumbini Park. He said the authorities had informed that the laser show would most likely be stopped permanently by the HMDA. "The laser show was something that fascinated me as a child, but my children are deprived of it. The government should reconsider it," he added. — Representational image/DC
 K. Amarnath Reddy, who visited the Lumbini Park, pointed out that apart from the entry fee, children were also deprived of laser show in the Lumbini Park. He said the authorities had informed that the laser show would most likely be stopped permanently by the HMDA. "The laser show was something that fascinated me as a child, but my children are deprived of it. The government should reconsider it," he added. — Representational image/DC

HYDERABAD:  Though the iconic Tank Bund has been closed for traffic on Sunday evenings to help visitors relish a perfect sundown at the magnificent Hussain Sagar, with the pensive Buddha statue standing tall in the middle of the lake, everything does not seem hunky-dory for the leisure hunters who throng in hundreds along with their families.  

Sumith Khandelwal, who came to Hyderabad all the way from Medak to enjoy performance by the ceremonial Bagpiper band of the Indian Army, followed by beatboxing and singing by local artistes, traditional folk artistes, professional clowns, jugglers and a laser show, was utterly dismayed as he was asked to pay Rs 1,000 for allowing his DSLR camera inside the Lumbini Park, the NTR Gardens and the Sanjeevaiah Park which surround the man-made marvel that separates the twin cities.

 

Though the state government decided to divert traffic from Tank Bund and to allow visitors to have some fun moments, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), ironically, is charging Rs 1,000 to allow cameras inside public parks to capture memorable moments along with families. Khandelwal alleged that the staff at public parks on the banks of Hussain Sagar had been acting against the aspirations of municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) minister K.T. Rama Rao and depriving the right to capture joyful and memorable moments with children and family by charging huge amounts for allowing cameras, apart from the usual entry fees.

 

Rama Rao suggested traffic-free Sundays on Tank Bund in the wake of a request from a Twitter user in August. The Hyderabad police block traffic on the road from 5 pm to 10 pm on Sundays so that pedestrians can hang out by the lakeside. After successfully implementing traffic-free Sundays on Tank Bund in the last two weeks, the state government has now made elaborate arrangements to spice up Sundays on the stretches adjoining over 450-year-old Hussain Sagar.

Following directions from the MA&UD minister, principal secretary Arvind Kumar on Saturday informed that the third traffic-free Sunday would showcase art and cultural activities. He said HMDA was making massive arrangements to make traffic-free Sundays as Fundays for the families, thereby making it an enjoyable experience. In addition, saplings will be distributed free of cost to all visitors by the urban forestry wing. This announcement attracted hundreds of people not only Hyderabadis but also citizens residing in the suburbs.

 

However, the families who thronged Hussain Sagar with high expectations were partly disappointed with the HMDA staff for charging huge amounts to allow cameras inside the public parks on the banks of the lake. On May 10, 2018, the municipal authorities increased entry ticket rates for all major parks. While entry fee for the Lumbini Park, the NTR Garden and the Sanjeevaiah Park for children above five years was increased from Rs 10 to Rs 15, the rates of entry tickets for adults were enhanced from Rs 20 to Rs 25. Similarly, the rate of morning walker passes at Sanjeevaiah Park was increased from Rs 75 to Rs 100. The HMDA has not made any announcement pertaining to cameras inside the parks.
"We are utterly disappointed with the HMDA staff for spoiling our day.

 

Everybody got the camera in their mobile phones and the authorities are charging Rs 1,000 for DSLRs? Even my travel expenses from Medak are cheaper when compared to the entry in the public parks with a camera. Not only myself, over 10 families were denied entry into the park citing the entry fee," said Khandelwal. He said the entry fee had been same at the Lumbini Park and the NTR Gardens.

K. Amarnath Reddy, who visited the Lumbini Park, pointed out that apart from the entry fee, children were also deprived of laser show in the Lumbini Park. He said the authorities had informed that the laser show would most likely be stopped permanently by the HMDA. "The laser show was something that fascinated me as a child, but my children are deprived of it. The government should reconsider it," he added.

 

When this newspaper enquired the staff at the public parks, they said they were just following instructions of higher authorities, who refused to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, along with music, shopping and other activities, food trucks were also present along the road. For added convenience, authorities arranged mobile public toilets and ambulance facilities. With a carnival atmosphere, the government aims to turn the stretch into a go-to spot for all citizens on Sundays.

...
Tags: hyderabad tank bund, vehicle-free sundays, hussain sagar, buddha statue hyderabad lake, rs 1000 for cameras in hyderabad public parks, hmda, ktr, lumbini park, ntr garden, sanjeevaiah park
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 13 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Police personnel carry the coffin of a police officer who died during an attack on Indian security personnel by suspected militants in downtown Srinagar, at the police headquarters in Srinagar on September 12, 2021. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

SI shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

The idol found at Sanyasibettu.

Idol of Sri Uma Maheshwara dating back to the 11th century found in Udupi

Pointing to electoral battles, the Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls, he said despite 'political acrimony' he found the state and its people warm and welcoming. (PTI)

TN Guv bids adieu, says he acted as per law during his stint

Police said they held the former tahsilodar, on September 11 and recorded his confession. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Retired tehsildar held for illegal mutation of land records related to 378 acres



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Shikshak Parv' conclave today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: Girl cadets, parents express happiness over admission to Sainik School

Delay in permitting Ganesh Chaturthi affects idol makers business in Karnataka

An artisan moulds and gives shape to a clay idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Photo: AFP)

Kerala girl's guava sapling to grow in PM Modi's courtyard

Actor-turned-BJP MP Suresh Gopi handing over the tree sapling to PM Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@TheSureshGopi)

Love and narcotic jihad exists in Kerala, claims Catholic Bishop

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->