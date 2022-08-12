  
Nation Other News 12 Aug 2022 High Court sets asid ...
Nation, In Other News

High Court sets aside ITC plea against tax recovery

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Aug 12, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 8:07 am IST
The court observed that it would not be appropriate to restrain the commercial tax department of Warangal from issuing proceedings to collect luxury tax for the period of 1999 to 2005. — Representational Image/Agencies
 The court observed that it would not be appropriate to restrain the commercial tax department of Warangal from issuing proceedings to collect luxury tax for the period of 1999 to 2005. — Representational Image/Agencies

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed the plea of the tobacco division of the ITC Limited to quash recovery proceedings worth Rs 62.80 crore issued by the commercial tax department, Visakhapatnam circle of Andhra Pradesh, in 2017.

The commercial tax officials of Visakhapatnam had stated that the ITC retained the said amount with it, after it had collected luxury tax under the provision of Andhra Pradesh Tax on Luxuries Act 1987 on cigarettes from its consumers between 1999 and 2005. 

The Warangal range had issued a separate notice to the ITC in 2016, asking why it should not recover Rs 314.39 crore luxury tax collected after March 1, 1999, in Telangana state.

The court observed that it would not be appropriate to restrain the commercial tax department of Warangal from issuing proceedings to collect luxury tax for the period of 1999 to 2005. However, as the proceedings issued by the Warangal officials were not under challenge, the court did not issue orders over the petition.

Andhra Pradesh Tax on Luxuries Act, 1987 was enacted for the purpose of levying tax on services provided in hotels. Subsequently, in 1996, tobacco and tobacco products were brought within the purview of luxury tax.

In 2005, the Supreme Court declared levying luxury tax on tobacco as unconstitutional. However, it directed that if the manufacturers had collected any amount towards luxury tax from consumers/customers, they would pay the said amounts to the respective state governments.

In relation to the controversy over non-payment of collected luxury tax between 1999 and 2005 by manufacturers, the Supreme Court, in 2014, ordered the states to proceed for recovery. Based on the order, commercial tax departments from both states initiated recovery proceedings.

In the petition filed by ITC against the commercial tax department Visakhapatnam range, the Telangana High Court said it had no jurisdiction to decide the matter, hence dismissed it. The bench clearly stated that it had not dismissed the case on merits and the ITC could approach the appropriate forum of that jurisdiction.

...
Tags: itc limited tobacco division, luxury tax on tobacco
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 13 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Since ‘untouchability’ in any form had been banned by the Constitution, preventing or intimidating any people’s representative from discharging their official duties was a crime punishable under the law, Iraianbu said in his letter to the district collectors who have been instructed to submit reports, one by the evening of August 14 and the other by August 17 on the action taken to ensure that flag hoisting was done by the right persons. — AP

Prevent ‘untouchability’ in flag hoisting with police help

Since salt pan workers normally suffer during the months of October to December every year due to non-production of salt, the government has come up with the scheme to pay them an assistance of Rs 5000 to enable them tide over the financial crisis they face due to lack of work. — PTI

Stalin launches government’s own brand of salt

Muslims who came for the Friday prayers in the iconic and historical mosques in Guntur and Krishna districts waved the national flag while chanting national slogans in a show of patriotism, by conducting the rallies. — DC Image

National flags waved at rallies in ancient mosques and churches in Andhra Pradesh

Commenting on the wedding spree in Tirumala, a senior TTD official said the hill town has been an ideal location for couples wishing to enter into wedlock. Even celebrities like film stars, children of business personalities, and popular politicians come to Tirumala for performing marriages. — Representational Image/DC

Record rush of wedding in Tirumala hill town



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Yesterday’s GHMC public toilets are today’s shops!

A Public toilet in Hyderabad changed into a shop. (DC image)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )

Suresh N Patel appointed CVC, ex-IB chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)

Demand in LS to rename AIIMS Mangalagiri after Pingali

Freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. (File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->