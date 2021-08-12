Nation Other News 12 Aug 2021 Subba Reddy sworn in ...
Subba Reddy sworn in as TTD chairman

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 12, 2021, 12:31 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2021, 7:22 am IST
Says special focus on Tirumala lord darshan for ordinary devotees
YV Subba Reddy, sworn in as the 51st chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board.(Photo: Facebook @YV Subba Reddy).
 YV Subba Reddy, sworn in as the 51st chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board.(Photo: Facebook @YV Subba Reddy).

TIRUPATI: Former Member of Parliament YV Subba Reddy, sworn in as the 51st chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board, said on Wednesday that he will lay special emphasis on facilitating darshan of Lord Venkateswara for the ordinary devotees

Subba Reddy was sworn in as TTD chairman by executive officer Dr Jawahar Reddy at the Bangaru Vakili inside the Srivari temple in Tirumala on Wednesday morning. The chairman said he will facilitate Hindu Dharma propagation in a big way. Special focus will be laid on arranging Srivari darshan to common devotees.

 

“I would discuss with the officials the possibility of resuming release of Sarva darshan tokens at Tirupati in limited numbers within a fortnight. It was stopped as per Covid19 regulations”, he told the media.

The chairman said he was blessed to have got another opportunity to serve Lord Venkateswara and thanked chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy for reposing his faith in him.

He said the unique programme of Gudiko Gomata launched in hundreds of temples across the country to facilitate Go Puja by devotees will soon be introduced in all prominent temples in AP.

 

“All the spiritual and religious programmes launched by TTD for the health and prosperity of humanity in the last two years will be resumed as soon as the Covid19 pandemic ends. In the coming days, we will pursue and implement the programmes approved by the previous trust board but could not be implemented due to the pandemic. The programme of providing Naivedyam to the Lord using only organic products, which completed 100 days, will continue on a permanent basis in the Srivari temple,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Narayanaswamy, minister Ramachandra Reddy, M. Gurumurthy MP, MLAs Karunakar Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy, Madhusudhan Reddy, Srinivasulu, Ravindra Reddy, Prasada Raj, Dora Babu, Additional EO Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi and CVSO Gopinath Jatti were among those present.

 

...
Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanam, yv subba reddy, ttd, dr jawahar reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


