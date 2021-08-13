Jobs & Education 12 Aug 2021 Independence Day fet ...
Independence Day fete to be low key at schools due to Covid-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Aug 13, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Some institutions have opted to have only a flag-hoisting ceremony and its celebrations limited to the virtual mode
Students with their hand painted in tricolour pose for photographs during rehearsal, ahead of the 75th Independence Day function at Blue Bells Public School, in Gurugram. (Representational Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: The 75th year of Independence celebrations will be a low key-affair for educational institutions that were normally drawn into such events in a big way. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, all school classes are now done through online mode.

Though school students are keen on taking part in the events, the celebrations will be shaping up in unusual ways. Some institutions have opted to have only a flag-hoisting ceremony and its celebrations limited to the virtual mode, while some other schools are allowing only the heads of department and fewer staff to be present in person.

 

For students, Independence Day celebrations have been a much bigger event. Those in NCC or Scouts will be taking part in the guard of honour. They used to begin the practice a month prior to Independence Day. This time, schools have planned cultural events via online so as to get the students indirectly involved in the celebrations. This however is the second consecutive year of Covid hit for the Independence Day celebrations overall.

Saket Acharya, a student of Class 5 at All Saints High School, is excited over his performance on this Independence Day. He recorded a song and posted it to his class teacher. All events will be compiled and telecast via online for the students that day, soon after the flag hoisting, the school authorities said.

 

Tasleem Khan, teacher at Nightingale High School, MS Maktha, said, “Since schools are closed physically, the students will not be attending the celebrations this year too. We have arranged a two- hour Independence Day programme via online. After the flag hoisting, select students from each class will be taking part in patriotic speeches and a fancy dress competition in the garb of national leaders via online.”

Renuka Reddy, a teacher at Vivek Vardhini School, said, “Because of the present Covid situation, the presence for the flag hoisting is restricted to the school staff. There is no instruction from the government, but the management is abiding by the education department’s instructions.”

 

Tags: independence day, covid-19 pandemic
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


