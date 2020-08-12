140th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Other News 12 Aug 2020 Modi hai to mumkin h ...
Nation, In Other News

Modi hai to mumkin hai: Rahul's jibe at PM over possible lowest GDP growth since 1947

ANI
Published Aug 12, 2020, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2020, 2:44 pm IST
The Congress leader has been vociferously targeting the Prime Minister and BJP-led government over several issues
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing BJP's election slogan. (PTI Photo)
  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing BJP's election slogan. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing BJP's election slogan "Modi hai to mumkin hai" while attacking the government over reported claims that India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth may be lowest since independence.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a news clipping about Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's purported remark that "GDP growth may hit the lowest point since 1947". "Modi hai to mumkin hai," he tweeted.

 

Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said India's real GDP will contract in the first half of FY21 as well as full financial year.

The former Congress chief has been vociferously targeting the Prime Minister and BJP-led government over several issues including the standoff with China, economic distress, and COVID-19 handling.

...
Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, prime minister narendra modi, bjp, india, gdp, narayana murthy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


