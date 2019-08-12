Nation Other News 12 Aug 2019 ‘This is how I ...
Nation, In Other News

‘This is how I celebrate Eid’: Kerala man donates fresh clothes to flood victims

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 12, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Noushad, who sells garments in Ernakulam, donated all dress materials he had collected to sell ahead of Bakri Eid to flood relief.
In the video, Noushad can be heard: 'We don’t carry anything along while we depart from this world, my profit is in helping the needy. Tomorrow is Bakri Eid, this is how I celebrate it.' (Photo: G Sudhakaran | Facebook)
Kochi: As heavy rainfall has created havoc in Kerala, a humble act by a local trader has won hearts on the social media.

Noushad, who sells garments at Mattancheri in Ernakulam, donated all dress materials he had collected to sell ahead of Bakri Eid to flood relief. He invited them to his shop and donated all new clothes, mostly for children and women, reported News18.

 

A group of volunteers led by actor Rajesh Shama posted a video on Facebook narrating the incident which happened on Sunday evening. The clip has since gone viral.

In the video, Noushad can be heard: “We don’t carry anything along while we depart from this world, my profit is in helping the needy. Tomorrow is Bakri Eid, this is how I celebrate it.”

Kerala public works minister G Sudhakaran took to Facebook to applaud the trader and said Noushad has sent out a very positive message to the society. Malayalam film star Asif Ali also hailed Noushad for his selfless act.

...
kerala man, kerala floods, g sudhakaran
India, Kerala


The authorities had on Sunday said people will be allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques to offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Eid al-Adha prayers concluded in Kashmir without any violence: Police

Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced candidates for the by-elections to be held on three MLC seats in the state, scheduled for August 26. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy announces candidates for by-elections on 3 MLC seats in Andhra

Tharoor and Jaitley had debates in parliament on various issues and they both displayed grace in their respective conducts. (Photo: File)

Tharoor wishes Jaitley well, looks forward to 'cross political swords' with him

CRPF soldier Jitendra Kumar went into coma five years ago after he was caught in a Maoist-triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh, but his boss and CRPF DIG Yogyan Singh didn't lose hope all this while, believing he would recover someday and 'we would then send him to his home in Bihar'. (Representational Image)

CRPF soldier injured in Maoist attack dies after 5 years in coma



