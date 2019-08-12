‘This is how I celebrate Eid’: Kerala man donates fresh clothes to flood victims

In the video, Noushad can be heard: 'We don’t carry anything along while we depart from this world, my profit is in helping the needy. Tomorrow is Bakri Eid, this is how I celebrate it.' (Photo: G Sudhakaran | Facebook)

Kochi: As heavy rainfall has created havoc in Kerala, a humble act by a local trader has won hearts on the social media.

Noushad, who sells garments at Mattancheri in Ernakulam, donated all dress materials he had collected to sell ahead of Bakri Eid to flood relief. He invited them to his shop and donated all new clothes, mostly for children and women, reported News18.

A group of volunteers led by actor Rajesh Shama posted a video on Facebook narrating the incident which happened on Sunday evening. The clip has since gone viral.

In the video, Noushad can be heard: “We don’t carry anything along while we depart from this world, my profit is in helping the needy. Tomorrow is Bakri Eid, this is how I celebrate it.”

Kerala public works minister G Sudhakaran took to Facebook to applaud the trader and said Noushad has sent out a very positive message to the society. Malayalam film star Asif Ali also hailed Noushad for his selfless act.