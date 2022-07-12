  
Nation Other News 12 Jul 2022 MMTS trains cancelle ...
Nation, In Other News

MMTS trains cancelled due to rains

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 12, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated Jul 12, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Nine trains between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled, according to a statement from the SCR. (DC File Image)
 Nine trains between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled, according to a statement from the SCR. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 34 Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains in Hyderabad for three days from July 11 to July 13 in view of heavy rain forecast by the IMD.
Nine trains between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled, according to a statement from the SCR.

Additionally, seven trains between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and seven services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma have been cancelled by the SCR. The railway authorities also cancelled one service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli and one service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli.

In addition, the SCR cancelled Main Line Multiple Unit (MEMU) services from July 11 to July 13. These include Secunderabad passenger special from Secunderabad to Umdanagar, Secunderabad to Umdanagar special, H.S.Nanded passenger special from Medchal to Umdanagar.

...
Tags: south central railway (scr), hyderabad mmts
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

While the legal heirs of Badam Rangaswamy were claiming the ownership of two acres, the revenue department contended that it is a government land as a nala also passed through the land. (Representational Image/File)

TS owns Banjara Hills land, SC blow to Shanta Sriram Constructions

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay(C). (DC Image)

Vijayendra Prasad must pen Razakar Files: Bandi

Dealers said that usually fish is stored and preserved in shops for upto two months. After that, the product is mostly used for animal consumption. — Representational Image/DC

Wet weather plays spoilsport on dry fish biz in Vizag

In a review meeting, Kamalakar took stock of low-lying areas and colonies that were submerged and also of waterbodies that were overflowing. (DC Photo/ Yelabaka Radha krishna)

Kamalakar directs officials to take preventive measures



MOST POPULAR

 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Modi writes blog for mother’s 100th b’day

This handout photograph taken on June 18, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talking with his mother Hiraba Modi during a visit on the occasion of her 100th birthday in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB)

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->