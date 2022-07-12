MMTS trains cancelled due to rains

Nine trains between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and nine services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled, according to a statement from the SCR. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 34 Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains in Hyderabad for three days from July 11 to July 13 in view of heavy rain forecast by the IMD.

Additionally, seven trains between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and seven services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma have been cancelled by the SCR. The railway authorities also cancelled one service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli and one service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli.

In addition, the SCR cancelled Main Line Multiple Unit (MEMU) services from July 11 to July 13. These include Secunderabad passenger special from Secunderabad to Umdanagar, Secunderabad to Umdanagar special, H.S.Nanded passenger special from Medchal to Umdanagar.