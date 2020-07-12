109th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

834,221

11,617

Recovered

526,577

10,327

Deaths

22,322

178

Maharashtra2384611326259893 Tamil Nadu134226859151898 Delhi110921876923334 Gujarat40155281832023 Uttar Pradesh3509222689913 Karnataka3341813838545 Telangana3222419205339 Andhra Pradesh2723514393309 West Bengal2710917348880 Rajasthan2334417634499 Haryana2038114912297 Madhya Pradesh1720112679644 Assam15537984936 Bihar1503910991118 Odisha11956797273 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
Nation Other News 12 Jul 2020 AIMIM chief Asaduddi ...
Nation, In Other News

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi undergoes COVID-19 test

PTI
Published Jul 12, 2020, 9:11 am IST
Owaisi appealed to the people not to hesitate but get tested
A medic collects sample of Owaisi for COVID19 test at Nizamia Tibbi Hospital. PTI photo
 A medic collects sample of Owaisi for COVID19 test at Nizamia Tibbi Hospital. PTI photo

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he got his antigen and RT-PCR

(reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests done for COVID-19 and that antigen test result was negative.

 

He said the outcome of RT-PCR test would be known after

30 hours. Owaisi appealed to the people not to hesitate but get tested. "Got my antigen & RT-PCR tests done for COVID-19 today.

My antigen test results were negative, Alhamdulilah (all praise is due to God alone)," the Lok Sabha member said.

"There are 30-odd centres in the south of Hyderabad where antigen testing is being conducted, I encourage all of you to not hesitate & get tested!," he tweeted. The two tests were conducted at differentplaces in the city.

 

Tags: covid testing in telangana, aimim chief owaisi, aimim president asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana


