AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi undergoes COVID-19 test

A medic collects sample of Owaisi for COVID19 test at Nizamia Tibbi Hospital. PTI photo

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he got his antigen and RT-PCR

(reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests done for COVID-19 and that antigen test result was negative.

He said the outcome of RT-PCR test would be known after

30 hours. Owaisi appealed to the people not to hesitate but get tested. "Got my antigen & RT-PCR tests done for COVID-19 today.

My antigen test results were negative, Alhamdulilah (all praise is due to God alone)," the Lok Sabha member said.

"There are 30-odd centres in the south of Hyderabad where antigen testing is being conducted, I encourage all of you to not hesitate & get tested!," he tweeted. The two tests were conducted at differentplaces in the city.