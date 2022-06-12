Nation Other News 12 Jun 2022 TTD to conduct Sriva ...
TTD to conduct Srivari Kalyanam in 8 US Cities

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2022, 12:22 am IST
Under the instructions of Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD will organise Srinivasa Kalyanams with the support of AP NRIs Association in the US
Subba Reddy (in picture) said, after a gap of over a decade, the TTD will be organising Kalyanamstu — the free mass marriages to the poor — on August 7 across the state. — DC Image
 Subba Reddy (in picture) said, after a gap of over a decade, the TTD will be organising Kalyanamstu — the free mass marriages to the poor — on August 7 across the state. — DC Image

Nellore: For Srivari devotees who have settled in the US, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will be organising the Srinivasa Kalyanam in eight cities from June 18 to July 9, said TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy.

Speaking to the media along with TTD EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, Subba Reddy said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, overseas devotees could not visit Tirumala for the past two-and-a-half years. Under the instructions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, TTD will organise Srinivasa Kalyanams with the support of AP NRIs Association in the US.”

 

The schedule is: June 18 in San Francisco; June 19 Seattle; June 25 Dallas; June 26 St. Louis; June 30 Chicago; July 2 New Orleans; July 3 Washington DC; and the Srinivasa Kalyanam will be held on July 9 at Atlanta.

Subba Reddy also said, after a gap of over a decade, the TTD will be organising Kalyanamstu — the free mass marriages to the poor — on August 7 across the state.

