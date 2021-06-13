Nation Other News 12 Jun 2021 TTD increases counte ...
TTD increases counters for booking rooms at Tirumala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 13, 2021, 12:23 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2021, 12:23 am IST
Presently, there is only one registration counter at the central reservation office alone
NELLORE: In a bid to ease the ordeals faced by pilgrims to secure accommodation at Tirumala, TTD opened new registration counters at six locations in Tirumala on Saturday. Presently, there is only one registration counter at the central reservation office alone.

The new counters have come up at GNC toll-gate near the luggage centre, two counters each at Balaji bus station, at Kausthubham rest house, Ram Bhagicha rest house, MBC besides the Central Reservation Office (CRO).
TTD additional executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy inaugurated the new registration counters.

 

Speaking to the media later, he said all arrangements for the registration process have been completed and people could start availing of the same.
Deputy executive officers Lokanatham and Bhaskar and other officials were present on the occasion.

Tags: ttd, registration counters, tirumala, tirupati, a.v. dharma reddy, lokanatham, bhaskar, central reservation office (cro)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


