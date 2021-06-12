Nation Other News 12 Jun 2021 South West monsoon s ...
Nation, In Other News

South West monsoon sets in on a farmer-friendly note

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 12, 2021, 9:11 am IST
10 out of 13 districts received ‘above normal’ rainfall in SW Monsoon 2021
Kadapa received the state’s highest rainfall at 286% above normal rainfall. — Representational image/PTI
VISAKHAPATNAM: The Southwest monsoon -2021 has begun with farmer-friendly rainfall across the state. It is a good sign for Kharif agriculture activities, particularly for the dry lands in Rayalaseema region.

The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society’s rainfall data has shown on Friday that 10 of 13 districts received ‘above normal’ rainfall till date during this monsoon season, which annually begins on June 1.

 

“The SW monsoon has covered the state as per schedule by June 10. It is a good sign for all stakeholders,” said S. Stella, director, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre.

Kadapa, Anantapur, Chittoor and Kurnool in Rayalaseema received above 100% rainfall than normal. Kadapa received 100.8mm of rainfall against its normal of 26.1mm (286.2% above normal), highest among other districts. Anantapur received 89.7 mm of rainfall against its normal of 32mm (180.3% above normal), Chittoor received 66.8mm of rainfall against the normal of 32.8mm (103.7% above normal).

 

Meanwhile, Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts received rains below normal.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Krishna district agriculture joint director T. Mohana Rao said “The SW monsoon this year indicates a good sign for the Kharif agriculture season. We received nearly 70 percent above normal rainfall in the monsoon season. The favourable rainfall helps farmers for land preparation of paddy and other dry crops.”

Agriculture wing sources said that the state has nearly 50 lakh farmers, who take up Kharif crops from June to October every year. The total area of Kharif crops in all 13 districts is 37.68 lakh hectares including 15.8 lakh hectares of paddy, 7.5 lakh to 8 lakh hectares of groundnut and 6 lakh hectares of cotton.

 

...
