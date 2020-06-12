Amulya Leona, the girl who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at anti-CAA rally granted bail

Bengaluru: In a set back to prosecution, the city Magistrate court granted bail to Amulya Leone, a 21 year old student who raised pro Pakistan slogans during anti CAA rally in the city on Feb 20.

This comes a day after the sessions court rejected bail plea by Amulya as prosecution submitted that, accused Amulya would indulge in same act again, create disturbance in society and even ascend.

The petition was moved to the Magistrate court which granted compulsory bail on Thursday (June 11) under CRPC section 167 (2). The rule provides provision of mandatory grabting of bail if the prosecution fails to submit chargesheet against accused in a span of 90 days.

Amulya was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Feb 20. It is almost four months since she was being lodged in Central Prison of Parappana Agrahara.

Amulya Leone had raised pro Pakistan slogans repeatedly at a rally in the city organized by Asaduddin Owaisi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Owaisi had pleaded that he had no idea of what Amulya would say and had condemned it.