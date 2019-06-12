Cricket World Cup 2019

Importing talent, fuelling change: Centre for lateral hiring in babu cadre

DoPT has been asked to draft a formal proposal for recruiting around 400 subject experts from outside.
This indicates that more than 60 per cent of 650 posts meant for civil servants from the all-india services and 37 participating services would be taken over by people from outside the system. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The central government is planning to recruit outside experts at the level of Deputy Secretary and Director to bring efficiency and expertise in the administration. This is in line with the government’s policy to make lateral hiring at Joint Secretary positions, The Indian Express reported.

The Department of Personnel and Training has been asked to draft a formal proposal for recruiting around 400 subject experts from outside to occupy Director/DS posts in the Central Staffing scheme.

 

This indicates that more than 60 per cent of 650 posts meant for civil servants from the all-india services and 37 participating services would be taken over by people from outside the system.

This is separate from 650 posts reserved for promotees from the Central Secretariat Service. They, however, come under the ambit of Central Secretariat Service Rules, 2009 and thus, can’t be touched upon as that would require an amendment.

NITI Aayog is also planning to fill 54 of 516 posts laterally. These posts are recognised as “flexi-pool posts” for which the government think tank used to hire consultants.

In a major shift, it will now hire individuals who will have the same rank, status, responsibilities and accountability as regular civil servants.

Last year, Union Public Service Commission hired nine officials at Joint Secretary level. More than 6,000 applications were received for 10 posts.

One significant aspect of administrative reforms has been inducting subject experts at senior levels to inject strategic thinking into the bureaucracy.

Presently, the joint secretaries — who form the strength of the administration — are sourced mainly from Indian Administrative Service cadre officers.

