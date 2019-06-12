Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 12 Jun 2019 Himachal Pradesh wit ...
Nation, In Other News

Himachal Pradesh witnessed more than 500 cases of forest fire

ANI
Published Jun 12, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 9:35 am IST
The forest fire incidents in and around Shimla town are also increasing each day.
The forest minister of the state, Govind Singh said that despite all efforts to sensitize the people about the forest they could not stop these incidents. (Photo: File)
 The forest minister of the state, Govind Singh said that despite all efforts to sensitize the people about the forest they could not stop these incidents. (Photo: File)

Shimla: Over 500 forest fire cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh affecting an area of over 2600 hectare of forests in the state.

These forest fire incidents in the state have caused an estimated loss of nearly Rs 49,000, which is expected to rise in days to come as forest fire incidents are increasing each day.

 

The forest fire incidents in and around Shimla town are also increasing each day. The local residents in Totu, Chakkar, Tara Devi, Shogi, Bhatakufer and Mehli areas say they are facing troubles due to the forest fire.

Locals allege that neither forest department nor any fire department responds to their information of fire in the region.

Praveen, a local of Chakkar area of Shimla said: "We called the fire services yet no fire brigade or firemen came to our rescue. The administration also did not help us nor take any information regarding the forest fire."

"Ultimately we had to douse the fire with whatever water we had collected on our own," he added.

Locals in Chakkar and Totu on Monday and Tuesday had to collectively save the forests from fire and also had narrow escape by saving their houses from the forest fire.

They alleged that the forest and fire departments spend a huge amount of money to constitute fire fighting teams but they all have failed to control the incidents of the forest fire. They also said that the forest department's claims of helicopters being deputed to control the forest fire are just fake claims.

Anay Kant, another resident said: "We left everything and started dousing the fire as soon as we got to know that the forest fire is reaching our homes. The government claims to have to spend a lot on controlling the forest fires but nobody in the administration responded to our calls for help."

"Either the information has not reached the officials or they are not doing anything about it," he further added.

Locals say they hired labourers to control the forest fire. Dev Raj, one of the local labourers said: "We reach the spot and try to douse the fire as soon as possible.  We don't know about the help from the administration as we were busy in our work."

The forest minister of the state, Govind Singh said that despite all efforts to sensitize the people about the forest they could not stop these incidents.

He said that the department has announced money rewards for those informing about those responsible for fire in the forests.

...
Tags: himachal pradesh, forest fire
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

However, United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi will not attend the meeting as she will embark on her maiden visit to her parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli after winning from the seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)

Congress leaders to meet today; discuss strategy for upcoming Parl session

The order reads, 'As per rules, government employees should wear decent clothes to the office.'

C'garh Collector bars govt staff from wearing 'T-shirts, bright-coloured clothes'

'Chief Minister herself is provoking violence in the state and employing party workers and police for it,' Supriyo said. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata is provoking violence in WB; employing party workers, police for it: Supriyo

The site where the wreckage of the AN-32 has been spotted is located 16 km north of Lipo and about 12 to 15 km west of Gatte under Payum region of Shi Yomi district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

IAF, others begin massive op to reach AN-32 crash site in Arunachal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Were Google Pixel 4 renders made during Game of Thrones Battle of Winterfell?

Google Pixel 4 renders feature a square camera bump.
 

'Broken Heart' operation: Nearly 1,700 suspected child sex predators arrested

The US Justice Department said Tuesday that it has arrested nearly 1,700 alleged online child sex offenders in a two-month operation across the country. (Representational Image)
 

Want to know about the saviour of drought-stricken Indian villages?

Three of the last five monsoons have been deficient and while the IMD is predicting a normal monsoon this year it is already a week late and that worries farmers. (Photo: AFP)
 

Honor 20 review: Beauty with beastly performances

Built with an iconic glass back, the Honor 20’s rear comes with a mirrored finish that create subtle patterns and highlights that shine and move alongside its varied lengths.
 

Watch: 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi raps as Chris Hemsworth say 'Bohot Hard'

Siddhant Chaturvedi with Chris Hemsworth. (Photo: Instagram/ siddhantchaturvedi)
 

Third-party car insurance prices to go up from June 16

Price hike of Rs 222 (12 per cent) for cars displacing less than 1000cc.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Thawar Chand Gehlot is new leader of Rajya Sabha

Gehlot represents Shajapur reserved Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Congress gears up for Delhi assembly elections, women representation compulsory

Congress failed to win any seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: AP)

Cyclone Vayu: Heavy rainfall expected in Guajarat, state on high alert

The alert comes in wake of Cyclone Vayu, which is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region. (Photo: Representational images)

Watch: Grieving elephants take part in 'funeral procession' of dead calf

In the video, with another elephant, the rest of the herd emerges – bulls, cows and calves – and cluster around the body. (Photo: Screengrab)

India may consider to give Pakistan due credit for action against terror groups

Pakistan has started to act on terror outfits as it feared getting blacklisted by the FATF. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham