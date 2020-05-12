49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

71,339

571

Recovered

23,033

484

Deaths

2,310

16

Maharashtra234014786868 Gujarat85422780513 Tamil Nadu8002205153 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40352362115 Madhya Pradesh37851747221 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2063499190 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab187716831 Telangana127580130 Karnataka90442631 Jammu and Kashmir87942710 Bihar7613776 Haryana73033711 Kerala5204894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand163783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Hyderabad's Covid surge: Did the city uncork the bottle too soon?
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad's Covid surge: Did the city uncork the bottle too soon?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published May 12, 2020, 1:48 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2020, 1:48 pm IST
After containment zones were shrunk to minimise costs, corona cases have spurted in the city
A containment zone in the Vanasthalipuram area of Hyderabad. (DC Photo: P Surendra)
 A containment zone in the Vanasthalipuram area of Hyderabad. (DC Photo: P Surendra)

Hyderabad: Civic officials in Greater Hyderabad are nonplussed by the sudden spike in coronavirus numbers in the city in the last few days, with Monday alone producing 79 cases. Sources in the civic authority of the city say the flareup could be due the shrinkage of containment zones and the resultant mingling of people as a result of that.

According to highly placed sources in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), there have been troubling signs for over a week that Covid-19 cases were poised to grow in the city. From May 5 to May 10, as many as 100 cases were registered in the Greater Hyderabad limits. On May 11, seven persons tested positive in that locality alone and the number of cases in the Charminar zone (Ziaguda 27 cases) was even more alarming.

 

Sources say that ever since the municipality minimised the containment zones, probably to cut costs, it became more difficult to break the viral spread.

"The situation was under control until last week. However, with the removal of containment restrictions at over 60 locations and restrictions being limited to a bylane or house, cases have increased due to free public movement and interaction,” said one official on Covid-19 duty.

The officials said going by the dangerous trend, GHMC will ask the state government to restore containment clusters to prevent a wider spread.

Due to the relaxation of containment restrictions, asymptomatic people have been organising get-togethers and parties behind closed doors. “Such instances have resulted in over 40 Covid-19 cases in the last three days. A single birthday party in the LB Nagar zone led to 11 persons catching the coronavirus. The numbers are likely to increase since data collected from the field level reveal that hundreds of weekend parties took place in the city in violation of physical distancing guidelines. We will notify the government and take measures accordingly to control the spread,” the official added.

“We are hopeful that a rise in temperature in the latter part of May will minimise the spread," one official said.

...
Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation, ghmc, hyderabad coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


