48th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

67,700

524

Recovered

21,147

1,050

Deaths

2,215

54

Maharashtra221714199832 Gujarat81952545493 Delhi7233212973 Tamil Nadu7204195947 Rajasthan39402264110 Madhya Pradesh36141676215 Uttar Pradesh3467165374 Andhra Pradesh201899845 West Bengal1939417185 Punjab182316631 Telangana119675130 Jammu and Kashmir8613839 Karnataka85842231 Haryana7193009 Bihar7143546 Kerala5134894 Odisha391683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand160783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 12 May 2020 Please stop the trai ...
Nation, In Other News

Please stop the trains, chief minister KCR tells PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published May 12, 2020, 7:51 am IST
Updated May 12, 2020, 7:51 am IST
Resuming trains now would only aid the spread of the coronavirus, says Chandrashekar Rao
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao wearing a mask as he participates in a videoconference with prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Twitter)
 Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao wearing a mask as he participates in a videoconference with prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: During prime minister Narendra Modi's six-hour videoconference with chief ministers, the firmest suggestion came from the Telangana chief minister: Don't run trains.

The Railways on Monday began running trains to clear the rush of migrant workers wanting to go home while the cities cope with the coronavirus breakout.

 

Chandrashekar Rao pointed out that a majority of Covid-19 cases were being detected in big cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. Running passenger trains now would only spread the infection and make containment more difficult.

“It will be difficult to monitor passengers travelling by train. Neither are we equipped to conduct tests on everyone nor can we keep them in quarantine facilities. It will be better if the Centre decides against operating passenger trains for now,” the chief minister said.

He reiterated his demand for rescheduling of loans taken by the state governments, increasing the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limit and also facilitating transport of migrant workers to return to their home states.

Chandrasekhar Rao explained how revenues have plunged due to the pandemic, leaving the state governments in no position to service their debt. He made a case for rescheduling states' debt and sought an increase in the FRBM limit which would allow states to borrow more.

Chandrashekar Rao urged the prime minister to declare districts that do not have positive or active cases as green or orange zones, allowing the states to restore normalcy in such districts and the Centre to change the zones as per requests from the respective state governments without any delay.

He said efforts were underway to manufacture a vaccine for Covid-19 and several Hyderabad-based companies were making good progress in this direction. The chief minister said he was optimistic that the vaccine would be developed by July or August in India, most probably in Hyderabad.

He felt that the current situation in the country would change only after a vaccine is made available to the people. All states should be sympathetic and humane towards migrant workers, he said, because “migrant labourers left their families in their native places to work in faraway locations for a livelihood. Under these trying times, they will definitely want to visit their families. If we allow them to travel to their native places, they will meet their families and return to work peacefully, failing which, there will be unrest.”

Appreciating the Centre’s decision to operate Shramik Special trains for transportation of migrant labourers, the chief minister said that the Telangana government was making travel arrangements for workers after taking all precautions. He told the Prime Minister that workers from Bihar who visited their families had returned to Telangana state to work in the rice mills.

...
Tags: kcr, telangana cm, telangana cm pm videoconference
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Residents of Krisnapuram and RR Venkatapuram localities in Visakhapatnam clean their houses after returning home on Monday. Residents from these two localities fled their houses after a gas leak from a factory in the neighbourhood killed 12 people last week. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

Experts detect more gas leak risks at LG Polymer factory in Vizag

Physical distance norms were thrown aside when free rations were supplied to staff of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, May 11, 2020. (DC Photo: SSR)

Hyderabad reports 79 Covid-19 cases, highest so far in a day

Prime minister Narendra Modi interacts with chief ministers during a video conference on the COVID-19 situation on Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI)

PM: The world has said we have been successful against Covid-19

File photo of a street in Bhainsa town in Telangana when communal violence took place in early 2020. (DC Photo)

Telangana police move in to quell communal clash in Bhainsa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Migrant worker who survived Auranagabad train tragedy traumatized by haunting images

Migrant worker who survived Auranagabad train tragedy traumatized by haunting images. (PTI Photo)

MP: Chambal’s ‘Robinhood’ bandit Mohar Singh passes away at 92

Mohar Singh Gurjar

Andhra Pradesh has 1000 more corona cases than Telangana. Here's a simple reason why

Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

National Green Tribunal sets up committee to probe Vizag gas leak

On Thursday, leakage of styrene gas from the LG Polymers factory near Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam led to the death of 12 people and hospitalisation of hundreds. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

Panicky villagers burn new clothes sold to them by merchant under corona watch

Health officials screen a driver for coronavirus symptoms on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh on March 24, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham