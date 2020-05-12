49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

70,815

47

Recovered

22,587

38

Deaths

2,296

2

Maharashtra234014786868 Gujarat85422780513 Tamil Nadu8002205153 Delhi7233212973 Rajasthan40352362115 Madhya Pradesh37851747221 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2063499190 Andhra Pradesh201899845 Punjab187716831 Telangana127580130 Jammu and Kashmir87942710 Karnataka86242631 Bihar7493776 Haryana73033711 Kerala5204894 Odisha391683 Chandigarh173243 Jharkhand160783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 12 May 2020 'My uncle died ...
Nation, In Other News

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published May 12, 2020, 11:58 am IST
Updated May 12, 2020, 12:42 pm IST
Hyderabad's Fever Hospital examined him for 10 min and told him to go home
Representative photo. (AFP)
 Representative photo. (AFP)

Hyderabad: The relative of a person who died of Covid-19 on Sunday has refuted the Telangana government’s claim in its official daily Covid-19 media bulletin that there were no Covid-related deaths on Sunday. The death was not reported in the bulletin issued on Monday as well.

Aditya Belde, a resident of Ziaguda, said his 51-year-old paternal uncle died of the disease at Gandhi Hospital at around 10 am Sunday. “I want to know why his death has not been reported in the official bulletin which was released much later in the day. I think the officials had enough time to update the information,” he said.

 

Belde took to Twitter on Monday to report the death and sought an explanation from the government on the omission of his uncle’s demise from the health department’s report on the Covid-19 situation on Sunday.

Belde’s uncle had been suffering from a heart ailment for a few years. On Thursday, May 7, his health deteriorated, so the family took him to a private hospital. There, they were asked to get him tested for Covid-19 at a government hospital.

“My relatives took my uncle to Fever Hospital the same day. He was taken inside for just around 10 minutes, after which they said he didn’t have Covid-19 and could be taken home,” he said.

The patient’s health continued to deteriorate, and on Friday evening, the family took him to a corporate hospital in Begumpet, where he was treated previously. The doctors at this hospital informed the family that the patient needed to be on a ventilator and that he should be tested for Covid-19.

Accordingly a sample was collected and sent to Gandhi Hospital. “On Saturday night, the test results came back and we found he was Covid-19 positive,” said Belde.

Almost immediately, his uncle was processed for a transfer to Gandhi Hospital. Belde was told to accompany his uncle to do the formalities there. “We reached Gandhi Hospital at around 4:30 am and it took an hour before he was admitted. I wasn’t allowed to be near him but I could observe from a distance,” he said.

He returned home after a couple of hours. At around noon on Sunday, he got a call from a policeman who told him his uncle had passed away at 10 am on Sunday. By evening, the cremation had been arranged at a local crematorium, which no family member was able to attend.

Nine members of the deceased man’s family, including Belde, were transported to an isolation facility at the Government Ayurvedic Hospital at Erragadda as they lived together as a joint family.

Their swabs have since been taken for Covid-19 tests. Belde wonders why the government did not add his uncle’s death to the official bulletin. “It is very confusing. We need some clarity on this matter,” he said.

The family is also upset that their sick relative was made to run around various hospitals for three days before he was tested positive for Covid-19.

“At Coranti (Fever Hospital) they examined him for just 10 minutes and sent him home. They didn’t even collect his samples. Had he been tested earlier, he could have been saved,” Belde said.

At the corporate hospital the doctors told them about the test result only after they had made payment for the treatment there. “We paid Rs 1.70 lakh for my uncle’s treatment. Just 15 minutes later, we were told he was Covid-19 positive. We are extremely suspicious about this, to say the least,” he said.

Belde said that his uncle had no travel history. “Since the lockdown began in March, he left the house only a few times. He only went out to buy vegetables and groceries. He had no travel history,” he said.

...
Tags: covid-19 death, telangana covid-19 statistics
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A containment zone in the Vanasthalipuram area of Hyderabad. (DC Photo: P Surendra)

Hyderabad's Covid surge: Did the city uncork the bottle too soon?

File photo of PM Narendra Modi in a meeting with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) earlier this week. (Twitter).

Coronavirus lockdown: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm today

Videograb of the Singham stunt.

Singham stunt proves costly for Madhya Pradesh cop

Maharashtra revealed that parts of the state, including Mumbai have witnessed community spread of the deadly disease. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai witnesses community spread of Covid19: Health official



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Migrant worker who survived Auranagabad train tragedy traumatized by haunting images

Migrant worker who survived Auranagabad train tragedy traumatized by haunting images. (PTI Photo)

MP: Chambal’s ‘Robinhood’ bandit Mohar Singh passes away at 92

Mohar Singh Gurjar

Andhra Pradesh has 1000 more corona cases than Telangana. Here's a simple reason why

Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

National Green Tribunal sets up committee to probe Vizag gas leak

On Thursday, leakage of styrene gas from the LG Polymers factory near Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam led to the death of 12 people and hospitalisation of hundreds. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

Panicky villagers burn new clothes sold to them by merchant under corona watch

Health officials screen a driver for coronavirus symptoms on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh on March 24, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham