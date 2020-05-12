49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

71,339

571

Recovered

23,033

484

Deaths

2,310

16

Maharashtra234014786868 Gujarat85422780513 Tamil Nadu8002205153 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40352362115 Madhya Pradesh37851747221 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2063499190 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab187716831 Telangana127580130 Karnataka90442631 Jammu and Kashmir87942710 Bihar7613776 Haryana73033711 Kerala5204894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand163783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 12 May 2020 First donor for plas ...
Nation, In Other News

First donor for plasma trial is a law student from Warangal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published May 12, 2020, 2:13 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2020, 2:13 pm IST
Akhil Ennamsetty is all praise for the medical staff who are fighting the virus for a pittance
Covid-19 survivor Akhil Ennamsetty from Warangal gave his blood for a plasma transfusion trial being conducted at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.
 Covid-19 survivor Akhil Ennamsetty from Warangal gave his blood for a plasma transfusion trial being conducted at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old human rights student who recovered from Covid-19 is the first person from Telangana to donate his blood for the human trials of plasma transfusion to cure Covid-19 patients. The trials are being conducted at Gandhi Hospital.

In what is known as convalescent plasma therapy, an experimental procedure approved by the Indian Council for Medical Reserach (ICMR), plasma extracted from the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient is when injected into a current patient. The anti-coronavirus antibodies found in the donor plasma can potentially boost the patient's resistance to the virus.

 

However, there is no guarantee of success in this line of treatment, which is being tried out at several locations in India and abroad.

Akhil Ennamsetty from Warangal, who is studying for an LL.M. degree in human rights law from the University of Edinburgh, returned from the United Kingdom on March 19, and was diagnosed with Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital when he volunteered for a check-up.

Akhil Ennamsetty recovered after two weeks. Full of praise for the staff of the hospital, Akhil said people should not be ashamed of contracting this virus. “We should know how to deal with it and how to conquer it,” he said.

He said he wants to educate people that it is not only a physical fight but also a mental fight. There must be more awareness among the public about the disease. “I feel good that I am giving something back to society. It is every human being’s duty," he said

“I think the government should sensitise people rather than make them more scared of this virus. I request the government to consider the frontline health care workers, to identify they great work. They are working on a contract basis and are paid just Rs 8000 per month," he said.

...
Tags: plasma transfusion, covid blood donor, akhil ennamsetty
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Stranded migrants continue to struggle. (DC Photo by Gandhi)

Migrants try to travel from Maharashtra to UP in truck; stopped after 1500-km journey

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Delhi: Kejriwal seeks people's suggestion on lockdown beyond May 17

Representational image. (AFP)

Chinese helicopters spotted in Eastern Ladakh along India-China border: Sources

Telangana chief minister KChandrashekar Rao has told his staff to prepare the people to accept the coronavirus as a reality. (Twitter)

KCR: Get ready to live with the coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Migrant worker who survived Auranagabad train tragedy traumatized by haunting images

Migrant worker who survived Auranagabad train tragedy traumatized by haunting images. (PTI Photo)

MP: Chambal’s ‘Robinhood’ bandit Mohar Singh passes away at 92

Mohar Singh Gurjar

Andhra Pradesh has 1000 more corona cases than Telangana. Here's a simple reason why

Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

National Green Tribunal sets up committee to probe Vizag gas leak

On Thursday, leakage of styrene gas from the LG Polymers factory near Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam led to the death of 12 people and hospitalisation of hundreds. (DC Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

Panicky villagers burn new clothes sold to them by merchant under corona watch

Health officials screen a driver for coronavirus symptoms on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh on March 24, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham