49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

71,339

571

Recovered

23,033

484

Deaths

2,310

16

Maharashtra234014786868 Gujarat85422780513 Tamil Nadu8002205153 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40352362115 Madhya Pradesh37851747221 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2063499190 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab187716831 Telangana127580130 Karnataka90442631 Jammu and Kashmir87942710 Bihar7613776 Haryana73033711 Kerala5204894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand163783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 12 May 2020 63 new cases puts Ka ...
Nation, Current Affairs

63 new cases puts Karnataka in sight of 1000, thanks to returnees from other states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published May 12, 2020, 7:38 pm IST
Updated May 12, 2020, 7:42 pm IST
Of the 4 fresh cases reported in Bengaluru, three are from the troubled containment zone of Padarayanapura
Migrant workers walks to chamrajpet police station to collect travel passes at chamrajpet Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo-Satish)
 Migrant workers walks to chamrajpet police station to collect travel passes at chamrajpet Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo-Satish)

Bengaluru: After a few weeks of lying low, the coronavirus is now gathering speed in Karnataka with 63 positives recorded on Tuesday, taking the state's total to 925.

Health officials are making a case that the spurt seen in the past few days is on account of easing the lockdown in the green and orange zones which allowed the return of people from other states.

 

Forty-one of the 63 fresh Covid-19 positive cases recorded on Tuesday have been attributed to people coming in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Chennai.

And of these 41, some 32 returned after attending a Tablighi Jamat conference at Ahmedabad, while six returned from Maharashtra, two from Orissa and one from Chennai. They all tested Covid-19 positive after returning.

It's now certain that Karnataka will cross the 1000 mark this week, after seeming, a fortnight ago, to have handled the pandemic well enough to avoid the fate that has befallen Maharashtra.

In the past three days, the state has recorded 109 cases, bringing hitherto corona-free districts like Kolar, Chitradurga, Shivamogga and Hassan into the red zone. On Tuesday, Bagalkot has 15 cases, Davangere 12, Dharwad 9, Kolar and Hassan 5 each, Bangalore 4, and Gadag 3.

Of the 4 fresh cases reported in Bengaluru, three are from the troubled containment zone of Padarayanapura. The fourth is a case Mangammanapalya, a goods vehicle driver. Health officials have not yet traced the source of his infection. They are recording an hour-by-hour movement history of the driver.

Tags: bengaluru coronavirus, karnataka coronavirus
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


