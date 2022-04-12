Kiran Bedi’s TEA mantra for leadership qualities

Dr Kiran Bedi, former Lt. Governor of Puducherry signs her book ‘Fearless Governance’ after an interactive session with Ficci Flo members at a hotel in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Former lt. governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi on Monday said that ‘trust, empowerment, and accountability’, which she called the TEA mantra, were qualities that one had to be ingrained with to become an exceptional leader.

She was in town to promote her latest book ‘Fearless Governance’ at an event organised by FICCI-FLO Hyderabad on the theme ‘policing, politics and playing fair’.

The book is a narrative on her five-tenure in Puducherry and is laced with several anecdotes.

“Women must be more mobile, visible, fearless and interactive in order to become effective leaders,” she told the gathering.

The former IPS officer said that economic empowerment of women is the catalyst of transformation in any society. Women are born managers as they can make the best use of every rupee at home and are also adept at conflict management, she added.

“Feminism isn't about making women stronger. They are already strong. It is about changing the way the world perceives that strength”, said Shubhraa Maheshwari, chairperson of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

She added “even though financial literacy is crucial for success, much attention is not being paid in our educational institutions. Financial literacy for women is an important aspect of their independence. All our programmes for this year will revolve around financial literacy,” she said.