Nation Other News 12 Apr 2022 Five people run over ...
Nation, In Other News

Five people run over by Konark Express

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 12, 2022, 7:39 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 7:39 am IST
The Srikakulam collector ordered medical officers, RDO and others to rush to the accident spot for a preliminary investigation
Sources said a few people travelling in Train 12515 Coimbatore-Silcher Express stopped the train on the Visakhapatnam-Palasa mainline between Sigadam and Chipurupalli and alighted. As they were crossing the tracks, they came under the wheels of the Konark Express. (file photo)
Visakhapatnam: Five people were run over by the Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark Express between Cheepurupalli and G Sigadam section under Srikakulam district on Monday evening.

The five bodies were carried in the train to Srikakulam Road station. An ambulance was arranged by the railway authorities for shifting the bodies to the government hospital.

The Srikakulam collector ordered medical officers, RDO and others to rush to the accident spot for a preliminary investigation. The railway police from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam Road also reached the spot.

Tags: konark express
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


