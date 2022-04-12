Nation Other News 12 Apr 2022 Chennai-based IT fir ...
Nation, In Other News

Chennai-based IT firm gifts cars to its 100 employees

ANI
Published Apr 12, 2022, 11:30 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 11:30 am IST
Murali Vivekanandan, Founder and Chairman, Ideas2IT said that the employees have made a lot of efforts for improving the company
Ideas2IT, an It firm has gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees (ANI)
 Ideas2IT, an It firm has gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees (ANI)

Chennai: A Chennai-based IT firm on Monday gifted as many as 100 cars to its employees for their constant support and unparalleled contributions to the company's success and growth.

Ideas2IT, an It firm has gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees.

 

"We are gifting 100 cars to 100 of our employees who have been a part of us for more than 10 years. We have a strength of 500 employees. Our concept is to return the wealth we have received, to the employees," said Hari Subramanian, Marketing Head, Ideas2IT.

Murali Vivekanandan, Founder and Chairman, Ideas2IT said that the employees have made a lot of efforts for improving the company and the company is not giving cars to them, they have earned it with their hard work.

"Seven-eight years ago we promised that when we get lefty goals we will share our wealth. Awarding these cars is just the first step. We plan to roll out more such initiatives in the near future," added Vivekanandan.

 

"It is always great to receive gifts from the organization; on every occasion, the company shares its happiness with gifts like gold coins, iPhones. Car is a very big thing for us," said Prasath, an employee, who received the gift from the company.

This comes days after another Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) Kissflow gifted luxury BMW cars to its five senior executives, each worth about Rs 1 crore, as a gift.

...
Tags: it firm, chennai-based it firm
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI file image)

COVID: Mandaviya takes stock of XE variant, directs officials to boost vaccination

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the fuel rate has increased by about Rs 10 per litre in past one month. (Representational image: By arrangement)

Spiralling prices of essentials, fuel strain household budgets across country

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar listens at a news conference during the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP)

'India's monthly oil purchase from Russia less than what Europe buys in an afternoon'

ABVP students interact with media after the clash between students of left-wing and ABVP over non-veg food during Navratri, outside JNU campus, in New Delhi, Monday, April 11, 2022. (PTI/Ravi Choudhary)

Clashes in JNU over non-veg food: Police file two FIRs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Indo-Bangladesh ship-to-ship LPG transfer begins

A ship-to-ship LPG transfer between the countries underway in sea. (Photo by arrangement)

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)

Coast Guard nabs 88 Bangla men with 360 kg fish in 3 boats

An Indian Coast Guard ship and a hovercraft with three Bangladeshi boats at sea. (Photo: by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->