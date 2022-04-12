Nation Other News 12 Apr 2022 Andhra govt announce ...
Andhra govt announces ex-gratia to kin of train mishap victims

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2022, 4:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2022, 4:35 pm IST
The five, passengers of Silchar-bound Guwahati Express, were run over by Konark Express near Batuva railway station late on Monday night
 The six were general passengers of Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining track, to get fresh air, when their train stopped near a gate. (Representational Image/File)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of five persons killed in a train mishap in Srikakulam district.

The five, passengers of Silchar-bound Guwahati Express, were run over by Konark Express near Batuva railway station late on Monday night.

 

Another passenger was seriously injured and shifted to hospital in Visakhapatnam for better treatment, police said.

The six were general passengers of Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining track, to get fresh air, when their train stopped near a gate.

The train came to a halt after some passengers pulled the alarm chain on noticing smoke in one of the bogies.

The Konark Express coming in the opposite direction ran over these passengers, killing five of them on the spot.

Two of them were identified as residents of Assam.

 

The injured person was identified as a resident of Brahmapura in Odisha.

Railway authorities were trying to establish the identity of the other victims.

Andhra Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the tragedy and announced the ex-gratia, a CMO release here said.

