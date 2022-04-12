Two Gram Panchayats in Nellore, one in Tirupati bag national awards

The award is being considered based on sanitation, civic services such as drinking water, streetlights, infrastructure, and Natural Resource Management services to the marginalised sectors. — Representational image/DC

Nellore: Two Gram Panchayats of Nellore district and one GP in Tirupati district bagged awards for best services at the national level.

In Nellore district, Kaligiri Gram Panchayat in Kaligiri mandal and AS Pet Gram Panchayat in AS Peta mandal achieved awards under Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar (DDUPSP).

Similarly, Yekollu Gram Panchayat in D.V. Satram mandal of Tirupati district has bagged Child Friendly Gram Panchayat Award.

In all 11 Gram Panchayats in AP bagged different awards and the two GPs in Nellore and one GP in Tirupati are part of them.

Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar is given to the best performing Panchayats across the state for their excellent work through the delivery of services.

This is in addition to the social sector performance, disaster management, community-based organisations that serve the local population, innovation and revenue generation, and e-governance.

The awards are given on the National Panchayat Raj Day on April 24. As many as 312 Gram Panchayats in Nellore submitted their online applications for various categories of awards last year.

District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu expressed happiness for achieving awards at the national level and congratulated the Panchayat officials and the administration.