No Covid restrictions on prayers in masjids during Ramzan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 12, 2021, 11:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2021, 11:21 pm IST
State government issued instructions to different public utility departments and civic bodies to provide necessary amenities near masjids
Chairman of Wakf Board Mohammed Saleem said those coming to masjids would have to follow set guidelines such as bringing their own prayer-mats, doing wudhu (ablution) at home, avoiding use of toilets at masjids and maintaining physical distance. — Representational image/ PTI
HYDERABAD: This year there will be no restrictions on prayers in masjids and Muslims can perform the Taraweeh prayers (special night prayer) there during Ramzan. Last year they could not perform congregational night prayers in masjids due to lockdown.

Chairman of Wakf Board Mohammed Saleem affirmed that neither the state government nor the Union government had issued any directives suspending Taraweeh prayers or restricting the number of faithful attending prayers in masjids.

 

However, he reminded the importance of following the precautions and appealed to masjid managing committees and the general public to follow Covid protocols.

He said those coming to masjids would have to follow set guidelines such as bringing their own prayer-mats, doing wudhu (ablution) at home, avoiding use of toilets at masjids and maintaining physical distance.

He said that although because of a spike in Covid cases a meeting of different departments on Ramzan preparations could not be held, the state government has issued instructions to different public utility departments and civic bodies to provide necessary amenities near masjids and to keep the city clean.

 

