Anantapur district tops in centre’s vaccination drive: Collector

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur district has topped the state in vaccinating people against Coronavirus by crossing its target and vaccinating 105.69 percent on the very first day, collector Gandham Chandrudu said. He pointed out that though the vaccination drive is for four days, district administration vaccinated 23,078 people at primary health centres, apart from ward and grama sachinvalayams all over the district.

The four-day vaccination drive is part of centre drive of launching a massive vaccination programme all over the country for four days.

Anantapur district targeted to inoculate 21,835 people against Covid-19. But it went on to vaccinate 23,078 people across the district till Saturday night, the collector said. With this, he pointed out that around three lakh people in the district, including health workers, frontline staff and people above 45 years, have received their vaccine in the district.

Meanwhile, following increasing cases of Coronavirus, district administration is setting up additional beds in various hospitals of the district. On Sunday, 209 new Covid-19 cases had been reported from different parts of the district.

After seven students of a residential school in Madakasira tested positive for the virus, medical teams are conducting tests on all students and staff, apart from villagers living in the area.

Official sources said 995 active cases are being treated either at hospitals or in home isolation in the district. District medical and health authorities are making arrangements for treating Coronavirus cases at the super specialty hospital, Anantapur GGH (Government General Hospital) and District Area Hospital at Hindupur.