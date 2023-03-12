Pawan Kalyan calls for unity among BCs

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan greets party leaders and activists at the BC's round table meeting at the party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur District on Saturday. (Photo by arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday called upon people from backward classes to unite for their financial sustenance and political empowerment.

Addressing party leaders and activists from BC community at a round table conference here on Saturday, he asked them for how long they will let people of other communities rule them, despite BCs being the majority community within Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan vowed to take people from most backward classes on his shoulders for empowering them financially and politically.

Referring to BCs selling away their votes for ₹2,000 to leaders of other communities during elections, the JS chief pointed out that when divided per day, each voter would get 50 paise. He wondered how a precious vote is being sold to leaders from other communities for such an amount.

He expressed concern over AP government diverting ₹34,000 crore meant for welfare of BCs. He said when BCs’ population is nearly two crore in AP, but only 4.37 lakh among them are being given a financial benefit of ₹10,000 per head per annum.

Referring to the age-old rivalry between people belonging to Kapu and Settibalija communities in erstwhile East Godavari district, Pawan Kalyan said that he is practising social engineering to make the two communities remain united.

Describing BCs as the backbone of Indian society, the Jana Sena president asked backward class communities like rajaka, yadava, weaver, goldsmith and others to carve political power for themselves, so that each BC would be able to find financial sustenance.

“I have started Jana Sena with an objective to help BCs attain political power, as they are a majority community in the state, but are yet being subject to injustice owing to lack unity among themselves,” Pawan Kalyan observed.