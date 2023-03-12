North Andhra all set for MLC polls tomorrow

VISHAKHAPATNAM: All arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of north Andhra graduate MLC elections scheduled on Monday.

Ruling YSRC candidate Seetharaju Sudhakar, BJP’s P.V.N. Madhav, TD’s Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and Left supported PDF candidate K. Rama Prabha are among the 37 candidates in fray from this constituency.

Counting of votes will be at the Swarna Bharathi Stadium on March 16.

State government has declared March 12, March 13 and March 16 as holidays. Liquor shops are to remain closed from 4 p.m. on Saturday to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Total 2,89,214 graduates from the north Andhra region are voters in this election. District-wise, Srikakulam has 52,256 voters, including 15,840 women; Vizianagaram 58,502, including 19,868 women; Parvathipuram Manyam 18,520, including 6,002 women; ASR district 11,525, including 3,661 women; Visakhapatnam 1,05,697, including 47,320 women; and Anakapalli 42,714 voters, 14,338 of them women.

There will be 72 polling stations in Vizianagaram district, 59 in Srikakulam, 24 in Parvathipuram Manyam, 15 in ASR district, 112 in Visakhapatnam and 49 in Anakapalli district.

Election authorities have organised training classes for poll officials of the five districts. Visakhapatnam district collector and election officer Dr. A. Mallikarjuna asking polling officials to study the manual carefully and get acquainted with polling and counting processes.