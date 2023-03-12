  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 12 Mar 2023 North Andhra all set ...
Nation, In Other News

North Andhra all set for MLC polls tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Mar 12, 2023, 12:26 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2023, 12:26 am IST
YSRC candidate Seetharaju Sudhakar. (Photo: Twitter)
 YSRC candidate Seetharaju Sudhakar. (Photo: Twitter)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: All arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of north Andhra graduate MLC elections scheduled on Monday.

Ruling YSRC candidate Seetharaju Sudhakar, BJP’s P.V.N. Madhav, TD’s Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao and Left supported PDF candidate K. Rama Prabha are among the 37 candidates in fray from this constituency.

Counting of votes will be at the Swarna Bharathi Stadium on March 16.

State government has declared March 12, March 13 and March 16 as holidays. Liquor shops are to remain closed from 4 p.m. on Saturday to 4 p.m. on Monday.

Total 2,89,214 graduates from the north Andhra region are voters in this election. District-wise, Srikakulam has 52,256 voters, including 15,840 women; Vizianagaram 58,502, including 19,868 women; Parvathipuram Manyam 18,520, including 6,002 women; ASR district 11,525, including 3,661 women; Visakhapatnam 1,05,697, including 47,320 women; and Anakapalli 42,714 voters, 14,338 of them women.

There will be 72 polling stations in Vizianagaram district, 59 in Srikakulam, 24 in Parvathipuram Manyam, 15 in ASR district, 112 in Visakhapatnam and 49 in Anakapalli district.

Election authorities have organised training classes for poll officials of the five districts. Visakhapatnam district collector and election officer Dr. A. Mallikarjuna asking polling officials to study the manual carefully and get acquainted with polling and counting processes.

...
Tags: ap mlc elections, mlc polls, north andhra
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Related Stories

Naidu says TD has aligned with PDF in MLC polls
YSRC ahead of Opposition in MLC poll campaign
YSRC, TD have no right to seek votes in MLC elections: BJP chief Somu

Latest From Nation

Union minister G.Kishan Reddy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K.Laxman welcome union home minister Amit Shah at Hakimpet air force station on Saturday night. Photo: By Arrangement

Amit Shah arrives for CISF's Raising Day event in Hyderabad

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and BRS party corporators protested at Rajbhavan and later submitted the memorandum at B R Ambedkar statue. Photo: K. Durga Rao

BRS throws everything it has at BJP as it protests ED questioning Kavitha

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. (PTI Photo)

PK wants BCs to unite for financial, political power

Brig K. Somashankar, officiating General officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, receives a cheque of Rs 1.65 lakh from school students at Golden Palm Sainik Bhavan for the welfare of Veernaris. — DC

Placement drive for ESM, Veernaris organised in Hyderabad



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi lauds women's achievements on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Cabinet Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony of Saha, in Agartala. (Photo: PTI)

Jaishankar: Find ways to de-risk global economy

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar speaks on India's G20 Presidency during an event held in Hyderabad (K Durga Rao/DC)

PM Modi: UP once known for gangsters, now it's progressing rapidly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses UP Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

UAE willing to contribute to India's 500-GW clean energy goal: Al Jaber

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of UAE and COP 28 President-designate, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Aviation industry suffers Rs 28,907 crore loss

Union minister of state for civil aviation Gen. V.K. Singh. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->