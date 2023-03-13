Kavitha meets KCR, briefs about ED probe

Hyderabad: A day after facing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry for gruelling eight hours in the national capital in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha met her father and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday along with minister T. Harish Rao. This is the first meeting with her father after arriving in Hyderabad from Delhi at midnight on Saturday by a special flight.

The party’s legal team was also present in the meeting. They wanted to know what queries the ED made and what responses she provided throughout the inquiry.

Since Kavitha has been called for questioning again by the ED on March 16, legal experts are learnt to have made certain suggestions to Kavitha on how to deal with the ED’s probe.

Legal experts reportedly obtained information from Kavitha regarding each inquiry posed by the ED and her responses, sources said. They reportedly used this information to determine the questions she may be asked by the ED on March 16 and informed her of the responses she must provide. Legal experts are expected to hold a few more sessions with Kavitha until March 15 to enable her to face the ED probe effectively on March 16.

According to party insiders, Kavitha's 45th birthday will be a low-key affair due to the ongoing investigation, and that she wants to confine to her residence on Monday and expected to meet only a few party leaders.