Nation Other News 12 Mar 2022 Bear movement at SU ...
Nation, In Other News

Bear movement at SU campus causes panic among students

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Mar 12, 2022, 11:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2022, 12:47 am IST
A student reportedly shot a video of one bear in the front of the girl's hostel gate
Forest officials have placed two cages from the Jannaram forests of Adilabad district at different spots on the campus, with keeping honey, bread, bananas and groundnuts to attract the bears. Officials have also installed CCTV cameras at two wells and a drinking water pond. — Representational image/DC
 Forest officials have placed two cages from the Jannaram forests of Adilabad district at different spots on the campus, with keeping honey, bread, bananas and groundnuts to attract the bears. Officials have also installed CCTV cameras at two wells and a drinking water pond. — Representational image/DC

Karimnagar: Two bears are suspected to be wandering on the campus of the Satavahana University here. A student reportedly shot a video of one bear in the front of the girl's hostel gate and informed the university authorities who in turn alerted forest and police officials.

On receiving the information, Karimnagar forest range officer Gantala Srinivas Reddy and deputy forest range officer Ch. Narasinga Rao along with the staff and rescue team went to the campus and are trying to track it down.

 

After studying the footprints, forest officials said that they found traces of two bears on the campus, and asked the students, university staff and walkers as well those living in surrounding areas not to venture out by themselves and to inform officials if they notice the bears.

Forest officials have placed two cages from the Jannaram forests of Adilabad district at different spots on the campus, with keeping honey, bread, bananas and groundnuts to attract the bears. Officials have also installed CCTV cameras at two wells and a drinking water pond.

 

Forest officials said the university campus spreads over 200 acres and has many trees, dense shrubs and herbs which make the ideal habitat for bears.

Locals alleged that since the natural habitat of animals was exploited for granite mining. and animals were entering inhabited areas.

...
Tags: movement of bears satavahana university, bear at girl's hostel
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has lowered the minimum qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2021 for all categories. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Neet-PG cut-off lowered

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

BJP govts to take charge after Holi

Over 55,772 pending cases of Rachakonda police were compounded in the Lok Adalat organised at the metropolitan sessions judge court at Ranga Reddy district. — Representational image/DC

Lok Adalat disposes over 3 lakh pending cases in TS

The board then constituted a 'rolling task force' to inspect the industries and carried out five inspections between January 6 and February 8. — Representational image/AFP

PCB orders closure of five pharma units in Yadadri district



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

Protests over young student leader's murder in West Bengal; Police role under scanner

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Retired HC Judge K L Manjunath no more

Retired High Court judge Justice K L Manjunath. (DC Image)

Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs

Tourists take pictures at the Taj Mahal which reopened on September 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->