Bear movement at SU campus causes panic among students

Karimnagar: Two bears are suspected to be wandering on the campus of the Satavahana University here. A student reportedly shot a video of one bear in the front of the girl's hostel gate and informed the university authorities who in turn alerted forest and police officials.

On receiving the information, Karimnagar forest range officer Gantala Srinivas Reddy and deputy forest range officer Ch. Narasinga Rao along with the staff and rescue team went to the campus and are trying to track it down.

After studying the footprints, forest officials said that they found traces of two bears on the campus, and asked the students, university staff and walkers as well those living in surrounding areas not to venture out by themselves and to inform officials if they notice the bears.

Forest officials have placed two cages from the Jannaram forests of Adilabad district at different spots on the campus, with keeping honey, bread, bananas and groundnuts to attract the bears. Officials have also installed CCTV cameras at two wells and a drinking water pond.

Forest officials said the university campus spreads over 200 acres and has many trees, dense shrubs and herbs which make the ideal habitat for bears.

Locals alleged that since the natural habitat of animals was exploited for granite mining. and animals were entering inhabited areas.