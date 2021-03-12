Nation Other News 12 Mar 2021 Yadadri queue comple ...
Nation, In Other News

Yadadri queue complex by April 15, says Telangana CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 12, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 13, 2021, 7:12 am IST
The Telangana CM wanted no obstructions for 360-degree view of the temple, which should be iconic
KCR witnessed a demo of lighting around the temple complex during nights. (DC Image)
 KCR witnessed a demo of lighting around the temple complex during nights. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed officials to complete giving final touches to renovation works at Sri Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha temple complex for quicker reopening of the temple.

Reviewing ongoing works at the temple premises in Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday, he suggested decorations at the queue complex. He wanted brass fittings along the 350-feet queue line. Officials showed the CM four designs of Kalash (metal pots) to be placed along queue lines. He then zeroed in on one. He wanted the compound wall on the northern side demolished for the queue complex, which he wants to be completed by April 15.

 

The Chief Minister desired that there be a brass Deepa Sthamba (light pole) and pedestal. Inquiring about Shivalayam, he said brass tridents should be erected along the compound wall. He wanted no obstructions for 360-degree view of the temple, which should be iconic.

Like display of Sudershan Chakra during Brahmotsavam, KCR wanted tridents all along the Shiva temple and Radhasala. He suggested that a compound wall be constructed around the Vishnu Pushkarini Hills, which should be illuminated from both sides. He said an 80-feet lamppost must be erected at the center of the lawn.

 

The CM appreciated construction of Addala Mandapam (mirror hall) and said it is turning out to be very beautiful. He witnessed a demo of lighting around the temple complex during nights.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar Rao said, "After renovation, Yadadri should have an exclusive look compared to temples all over the world. The entire Yadadri temple, renovated with Krishna Sila (black stone), will become known for its uniqueness. After the reopening, devotees will visit the temple in lakhs. Measures should be taken to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties during their holy visit."

 

Government's chief advisor Rajiv Sharma, advisor Anurag Sharma, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, CMO secretary Smita Sabharwal, CM’s special secretary Bhoopal Reddy, YTDA special officer G. Kishan Rao, temple architect Ananda Sai, architect Madhusudhan and other officials were present at the meeting.

...
Tags: yadadri temple renovation, kcr, addala mandapam yadadri, shivalayam at yadadri, yadadri temple renovated with krishna sila
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


