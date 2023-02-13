  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 12 Feb 2023 Six new governors, i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Six new governors, including former SC judge for seven states

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 12:33 am IST
Retired Supreme Court judge S. Abdul Nazeer. (DC File Image)
 Retired Supreme Court judge S. Abdul Nazeer. (DC File Image)

New Delhi: The Union government on Sunday appointed six new governors, including retired Supreme Court judge S. Abdul Nazeer who was part of the historic 2019 Ayodhya verdict, and four BJP leaders, besides carrying out a rejig of the gubernatorial posts in seven states.

Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand, was transferred to Maharashtra, replacing Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who has been in the line of the Opposition’s fire over his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Koshyari had said last month that he had conveyed his desire to quit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said would like to spend the remainder of his life reading, writing, and in other activities.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué said President Droupadi Murmu had accepted the resignations of Koshyari and R.K. Mathur as the Governor of Maharashtra and the Lieutenant-Governor of Ladakh respectively.

Koshyari, 80, took charge as Maharashtra Governor in September 2019 at a time of political turmoil as the Shiv Sena severed had its ties with the BJP. He had administered the oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP as Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister in an early morning ceremony at Raj Bhavan, in a government which lasted only three days.

When the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power, he had several run-ins with the government on a range of issues, including the appointment of 12 members to the Legislative Council from the gubernatorial quota, which he never approved. The MVA had accused him of acting in a partisan manner.

The latest controversy surrounding Koshyari was about his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji, whom he described as the “icon of olden times,” The remarks triggered protests from the Opposition parties, who had demanded that he be sacked.

It was not immediately known what reasons prompted Mathur’s resignation at Ladakh. He had been facing stiff opposition in Ladakh led by  education reformist Sonam Wangchuk in the three-year-old Union territory. The President appointed Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. B.D. Mishra (retd) in Mathur’s place.

Justice Nazeer, a former Supreme court judge, was appointed the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The incumbent Governor, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, has been transferred to Chhattisgarh.

Justice Nazeer, who retired from the Supreme Court on January 4, has been part of several path-breaking verdicts, including those on the politically-sensitive Ayodhya land dispute, instant “triple talaq” and the one that declared the “right to privacy” a fundamental right.

Elevated as an apex court judge on February 17, 2017, Justice Nazeer was part of several Constitution Benches that delivered judgments on issues ranging from the demonetisation of currency notes of `1,000 and `500 denominations in 2016 to the reservation for Marathas in admission and government jobs and the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression of high public functionaries.

The President has also appointed Lt. Gen. Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (retd) as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

Four BJP leaders, including two from Uttar Pradesh, were appointed as new Governors. Lakshman Prasad Acharya, C.P. Radhakrishnan, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Gulab Chand Kataria were appointed as Governors of Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam respectively.

While Acharya is a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Radhakrishnan is a two-time Lok Sabha member from Coimbatore.

Shukla is a former Union minister of state and Kataria is Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. Kataria had served as home minister in the previous Vasundhara Raje government.

Other than Bais, Mishra and Harichandan, the other transfers included the shifting of Anusuiya Uikye from Chhattisgarh to Manipur, La Ganesan from Manipur to Nagaland, Phagu Chauhan from Bihar to Meghalaya and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar from Himachal Pradesh to Bihar.

...
Tags: union government, ayodhya verdict, prime minister narendra modi, president droupadi murmu, rashtrapati bhavan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy. (DC File Photo)

MLCs recall student days amid a cheerful atmosphere

Srisailam temple. (DC File Photo)

Srisaila Sikharam Drushtva Punarjanma Na Vidyate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' ahead of Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, at Chandipur in Unakoti district, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tripura polls: CPI(M) has confessed defeat by aligning with Congress, says Shah

Secretary of BEE R K Rai, held a meeting with the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan and former chief secretary of AP Adityanadh Das, additional commissioner NV Ramana Reddy and CEO APSECM A. Chandrasekhara Reddy on energy efficiency measures in the building. Rai said that BEE has decided to choose AP Bhavan to implement energy efficiency measures and contribute towards the goal of reducing carbon emissions. (Image Source: Facebook)

AP Bhavan selected for energy efficiency pilot project



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress failed to develop infra at borders: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Traffic diversions in Bengaluru in view of Aero India-2023 inauguration on Monday

The Yakovlevs aerobatic team performs on the last day of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019. (File Photo - PTI)

Ramesh Bais to take over as Maha Governor as Prez accepts resignation of BS Koshyari

Newly appointed Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais (left) and former Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari. (ANI)

As in physiotherapy, continuity, conviction necessary for country's development: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the 60th national conference of Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) in Ahmedabad via video conferencing from New Delhi, Saturday. (TI Photo)

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from cyber frauds

Representational image
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->