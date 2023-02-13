  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 12 Feb 2023 Sheer Neglect: Himay ...
Nation, In Other News

Sheer Neglect: Himayatsagar not a water body, so no development

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Feb 13, 2023, 12:30 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 12:57 am IST
Himayatsagar, a smaller man-made lake that runs parallel to the larger and historic Nizam-era Osmansagar, has not been recognised as a notified water body, it has received less attention and has not undergone significant development comparable to Gandipet. (DC file photo)
 Himayatsagar, a smaller man-made lake that runs parallel to the larger and historic Nizam-era Osmansagar, has not been recognised as a notified water body, it has received less attention and has not undergone significant development comparable to Gandipet. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: Believe it or not! The more than 100-year-old Himayatsagar, which was constructed as the city's main source of drinking water during the rule of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, is not a notified water body.

Since Himayatsagar, a smaller man-made lake that runs parallel to the larger and historic Nizam-era Osmansagar, has not been recognised as a notified water body, it has received less attention and has not undergone significant development comparable to Gandipet.

The report fixing the full tank level of Himayatsagar was submitted by the revenue and irrigation authorities two years ago, but the HMDA is yet to even give a preliminary report notifying it as a water body.

In an effort to develop eco-friendly tourism attractions, the state government had allocated Rs 35.60 crore for a the landscape park encompassing 18 acres on the banks of Osmansagar.

The Gandipet Park, which was inaugurated in October of last year, is one of the major attractions in the area and has been drawing visitors from all over the city, especially on weekends. It features an entrance pavilion, walkways, flower terrace, picnic areas, open-air theatres, food courts, restrooms, among others. It also has a central pavilion with a ticketing counter and guard rooms on either side of four-way columns.

Himayatsagar, on the other hand, was unable to experience development. Authorities contend that the government has suggested an eco park on 125 acres near Himayatsagar at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore.

The eco park, unlike at Osmansagar, is reportedly 18 kilometres from the water body, hence it won’t be included in the lake’s development and beautifying programme. According to them, the development activity could be taken up only after the water body gets recognition as a notified water body.

Sources said the preliminary notifications simply mention maps, extent, survey numbers, and coordinates, and the final notification will include the entire area of the lake with revenue and irrigation department surveys, maps, area of the lake in each survey number, and corresponding details.

After a survey of 2,688 lakes was complete, 1,838 lakes received preliminary notifications, and 224 lakes received final notifications. The survey of each lake, according to officials, would be conducted after consultations with the irrigation and revenue officials.

Sources said it is only after the certification of lake FTL maps by the irrigation department and superimposition of revenue survey numbers that the preliminary notification would be issued by HMDA duly placing FTL maps with boundaries and buffer zones in public domain.

It should be noted that although the exercise began 10 years back in 2013, HMDA could release final notification of just 224 lakes. It should be noted that even though the exercise began in 2013, the HMDA could only announce the final notification of 224 lakes.

Water Facts

Not being notified as a water body by the HMDA, Himayatsagar lacks funds for development

Government proposes to build eco park for the lake, but it 18 km away

Himayatsagar is the smaller of the two reservoirs with a capacity of 2.9 tmc ft and a surface area of about 20 sq km.

Osmansagar holds 3.9 tmc ft water, and spreads over 24 sq km

...
Tags: himayatsagar, himayatsagar reservoir, himayatsagar lake, hyderabad nizam, the hyderabad metropolitan development authority (hmda), irrigation department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwara Reddy. (DC File Photo)

MLCs recall student days amid a cheerful atmosphere

Srisailam temple. (DC File Photo)

Srisaila Sikharam Drushtva Punarjanma Na Vidyate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during a 'Vijay Sankalp Rally' ahead of Tripura Legislative Assembly elections, at Chandipur in Unakoti district, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tripura polls: CPI(M) has confessed defeat by aligning with Congress, says Shah

Secretary of BEE R K Rai, held a meeting with the Principal Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan and former chief secretary of AP Adityanadh Das, additional commissioner NV Ramana Reddy and CEO APSECM A. Chandrasekhara Reddy on energy efficiency measures in the building. Rai said that BEE has decided to choose AP Bhavan to implement energy efficiency measures and contribute towards the goal of reducing carbon emissions. (Image Source: Facebook)

AP Bhavan selected for energy efficiency pilot project



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. (PTI File Photo)

India to ban 138 betting apps, 94 loan-lending apps with Chinese links

As per the source, almost all these apps are learnt to be the brainchild of Chinese nationals who hire loan seeking desperate Indians and make them directors in the operation.

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

MP CM cancels trip to Hyderabad after plane develops snag

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (DC File Photo)

India finds Lithium deposits for first time in country

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) found lithium deposits in the country. (AFP File Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->