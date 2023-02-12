  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 12 Feb 2023 HC okays registratio ...
Nation, In Other News

HC okays registration of society by an apartment’s flat owners

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Feb 12, 2023, 12:53 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2023, 7:21 am IST
The High Court refused to cancel the registration of the society registered by the owners of 483 flats in Vasathi Anandi project. (Representational image:DC file photo)
 The High Court refused to cancel the registration of the society registered by the owners of 483 flats in Vasathi Anandi project. (Representational image:DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court refused to declare as null and void the registration of a society, Vasathi Anandi Owners Welfare Association, formed by flat-owners in an apartment under the provisions of the Telangana Societies Registration Act, 2001.

While dealing with an issue that the society’s registration is not in the ambit of Telangana Societies Registration Act, Justice Kanneganti Lalitha stated that there was a settled law by the Supreme Court as there is no such prohibition under any Act of Parliament.

Hence the court was not inclined to cancel the registration of the society registered by the owners of 483 flats in Vasathi Anandi project at Peeramcheruvu in Gandipet.

The project was constructed in 2013 by Vasathi Housing Ltd, which collected a corpus fund from the flat-owners for further maintenance. A conflict emerged over the time of handing over of the corpus fund and the flat-owners approached the National Company Law Tribunal and the civil court against the builder and promoter.

Meanwhile, Vasathi Housing Ltd approached the High Court pointing out that the formation of the society was illegal and sought its cancellation. Further, it submitted that as per Section 3 (1) of the Telangana Societies Registration Act, society registration was only for those into promotion of art, fine art, charity, crafts, religion, sports (excluding games of chance), literature, culture, science, political education and philosophy but not for flat owners.

P. Pratap, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that Section 3(1) of the Act clearly mentioned that the society can be registered for public purpose, which is not an indicative. Moreover, he brought to the notice of the court that the single judge of the High Court headed by Justice K. Lakshman had earlier allowed the apartment’s flat owners to register the society either under the Co-operative Act or Societies Registration Act.

...
Tags: flat owners, apartment complex, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 12 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

HC orders probe against court orders procured dubiously
Promotions defying SC guidelines: HC tells Transco boss to file counter

Latest From Nation

S. Goverdhan Reddy, member-secretary of Telangana State Legal Services Authority stated that around 3,21,600 cases are pending cases, including criminal and petty cases. Meanwhile, around 9200 pre-litigation Cases were disposed. (File: Photo)

National Lok Adalat settles 3,30,866 cases in a day

Measures are being initiated to reduce annual average particulate matter pollution to less than 60 micrograms per cubic metre. (Photo: PTI)

Air pollution in AP to reach safe levels by 2026

YSRC MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Tadipatri politics continues to be on boil

Magunta Raghava Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Magunta Raghava Reddy actively involved in Delhi liquor scam: ED



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan. (PTI File Photo)

India to ban 138 betting apps, 94 loan-lending apps with Chinese links

As per the source, almost all these apps are learnt to be the brainchild of Chinese nationals who hire loan seeking desperate Indians and make them directors in the operation.

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

MP CM cancels trip to Hyderabad after plane develops snag

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (DC File Photo)

India finds Lithium deposits for first time in country

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) found lithium deposits in the country. (AFP File Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->