Jagan, Pawan congratulate new AP Governor, Justice Nazeer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 13, 2023, 12:35 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2023, 1:02 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter/@YSRCParty)
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer for being named as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister also congratulated Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan who would now move to Chhattisgarh in the same capacity. Jagan Reddy Biswabhushan for his services to AP as its governor. "He provided unforgettable support to us to work for the progress of the state," Jagan Reddy said.

Jagan expressed optimism that the state would progress further under the leadership of Governor Abdul Nazeer. Justice Nazir's experience would be useful in empowering the public and providing good governance to the state, he said.

Taking to Twitter, Jagan Reddy said, “It is my privilege to welcome the incoming Governor S Abdul Nazeer to our beautiful state of Andhra Pradesh. I look forward to working with you in unraveling Andhra Pradesh’s full potential. Welcome Sir!”

He added,” It was a true honour working with Biswabhusan Harichandan, the outgoing Governor. I thank him for the services he rendered to our state and will always cherish my fruitful associations with him. I wish him my best in his new role as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.”

Jana Sena party founder Pawan Kalyan said, “I convey my heartfelt greetings to Justice S Abdul Nazeer on his appointment as Governor, both on my behalf and of the Jana Sena cadre. He has delivered several crucial judgments as a Supreme Court judge. He has brought honour to the position of judge by delivering unbiased judgments. I hope that Justice Abdul Nazeer is well aware of the situations prevailing in Andhra Pradesh.”

