Air pollution in AP to reach safe levels by 2026

VIJAYAWADA: Air pollution in Andhra Pradesh is expected to reach safe levels by 2026 with a series of measures being initiated to reduce annual average particulate matter pollution to less than 60 micrograms per cubic metre.

As part of National Clean Air Programme, the Centre has identified 131 cities across the country to reduce their dust concentration levels in the air by 25–30 per cent. Thirteen of these cities are in AP – Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool.

The Central Pollution Control Board has directed the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to come up with action plans to reduce air pollution levels in these cities. As part of it, APPCB is preparing a state-level action plan to reduce air pollution in 123 urban local bodies, including 17 municipal corporations, as also in rural areas in due course of time.

The action plan seeks initiatives from several stakeholder departments to reduce air pollution. The APPCB on its part will take steps to control emissions from industrial units and bring them to safe standards. Municipalities will reduce dust on roads and take up solid waste treatment plants. Transport department will keep check on noxious emissions from vehicles, while scrapping old vehicles that pollute more. The APSRTC will promote use of electric vehicles. Agriculture department will not allow burning of agriculture waste in fields. The civil supplies authorities will encourage use of domestic gas for cooking and total avoidance of coal, kerosene and firewood.

The Centre has recently released XV Finance Commission grants of ₹300 crore to the APPCB for taking up anti-pollution activities in the state. In addition, several central schemes like Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, Swachh Bharat Mission and Swachh Andhra Corporation are to provide funds for taking up activities that curb air pollution in the state.

National Clean Air Programme AP State nodal officer and the APPCB senior scientific officer B.V. Prasad said, “We are hopeful of reducing air pollution in the state to safe levels by 2025-26 if all stakeholder departments meticulously implement their action plans as decided. We request them to utilise funds only for the purpose they are meant for – to make AP pollution free.”

