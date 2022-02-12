Nation Other News 12 Feb 2022 Mad rush for marriag ...
Nation, In Other News

Mad rush for marriages in Maagha maasam with auspicious muhurats

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD. ILYAS
Published Feb 12, 2022, 7:31 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2022, 8:38 am IST
According to Pundits, auspicious Muhurats are available on February 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 16
The Guru Moudhyami (Moodham) will start on February 20 and end on March 23. Marriages and other auspicious events will not be performed during Moodham as it is seen as inauspicious. — PTI
 The Guru Moudhyami (Moodham) will start on February 20 and end on March 23. Marriages and other auspicious events will not be performed during Moodham as it is seen as inauspicious. — PTI

VIJAYAWADA: The continuation of Covid19 infections, limited auspicious Muhurats in February and unavailability of good Muhurats till April is leading to a mad rush for marriages in Andhra Pradesh.

Eight auspicious Muhurats were available in the Telugu month  Maagha Maasam (February) and hence many families are performing marriages now by following Corona protocol. They are fearing a further spread of the third wave in the coming days.

 

The Corona lockdown restrictions in the second wave foiled the efforts of families to perform marriages and many parents are now performing marriages on the available dates.

Minister for municipal administration Botsa Satyanarayana performed his son’s marriage on Friday. 

The coronavirus cases started decreasing majorly for the past few days from the earlier tally of 15,000/10,000 infections per day to 1,500 per day now. According to Pundits, auspicious Muhurats are available on February 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 16. 

 

The Guru Moudhyami (Moodham) will start on February 20 and end on March 23. Marriages and other auspicious events will not be performed during Moodham as it is seen as inauspicious.

Good Muhurats are unavailable from March 23 to April 1. The auspicious Muhurats are available on April 2, 3, 6, 7, 13, 15, 16, 20, 21, 23 and 24 as also on May 4, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 26.

In view of the present improvement in the Covid-situation, many  families sought February 11, 12, 14 and 16, treating them as auspicious Muhurats. They fear there is a chance of an increase in the pandemic spread in the coming days. If so, it would spoil the marriage plans. Hence, the frenzy to hold marriages in the present positive phase.

 

Notably, the demand is huge for Purohits (priests) to perform marriages. They are demanding Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 for a marriage and several priests perform two to five marriages a day. Further all the marriage and function halls have been reserved. This is forcing several parents to opt for hotels and open places to perform the marriage of their children.

Pundit Ramgopal Sastry said Maagha Masam is treated as the best month to perform marriages. There were no auspicious Muhurats till April 2. Hence, families are performing marriages  in a simple manner.

 

He said the fears about a recurrence of the pandemic persisted. This is prompting them to perform marriages by following corona protocols and without any delay. Nearly 50,000 marriages would be performed during the auspicious Muhurats in AP.

Event organiser S Krishna said all marriage and function halls were fully booked for the auspicious Muhurats in February, April and May. Families are inviting a lesser number of people for marriages in view of the corona crisis and the increase in the costs for feasts.

He said there were 16 Kalyanamandapams belong to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and 70 marriage and function halls of private persons in Vijayawada. Bookings would be full for the auspicious Muhurats and similar conditions prevailed in other cities and towns across 13 AP districts.

 

...
Tags: maagha maasam muhurats
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 12 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The minister said AP state is a leader in agricultural, horticulture, dairy and seafood production and the second in freshwater fish production. — Twitter

AP Pavilion in EXPO 2020-Dubai inaugurated

It was only recently that the state government appointed the Srisailam Temple Trust Board with R Chakrapani Reddy as its chairman. (DC)

HC halts Srisailam temple trust board oath-taking

AP witnessed 63,570 incidents of forest fires, burning 45,512 hectares in the last five years -- between 2017 and 2021. — Twitter

AP sees 131 forest fires in 48.21ha in last three months

Students participate in a procession to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in Kolkata, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP /Bikas Das)

As hijab row spreads, senior classes to remain shut in Karnataka till Feb 16



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->