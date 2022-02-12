Nation Other News 12 Feb 2022 AP sees 131 forest f ...
Nation, In Other News

AP sees 131 forest fires in 48.21ha in last three months

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 12, 2022, 7:03 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2022, 7:18 am IST
With day temperatures rising, the grass was getting dried and catching fire.
AP witnessed 63,570 incidents of forest fires, burning 45,512 hectares in the last five years -- between 2017 and 2021. — Twitter
 AP witnessed 63,570 incidents of forest fires, burning 45,512 hectares in the last five years -- between 2017 and 2021. — Twitter

Vijayawada: As day temperatures started rising, AP is witnessing forest fire incidents especially in parts of Rayalaseema area while forests in north Andhra regions are relatively safe due to low temperature and prevalence of foggy conditions during the early hours of the day.

AP reports incidents of forest fires from November every year and they reach the peak stage during the hot summer in the next April- May.

 

Data available with the forest authorities show that in the last three months beginning from November 2021 to January 2022, as many as 131 forest fire incidents were reported. This caused the burning of nearly 48.21 hectares -- against 367 incidents of forest fire, burning 291.73 hectares from November2020 to January2021.

Compared with the last season, the incidents of forest fire are relatively less in the current season, giving some relief to the forest authorities. 

This season, Narsipatnam division reported 23 fire incidents with the burning of 3.08 hectares of forest area. However, Anantapur and Kadapa divisions reported 17 incidents each with 14.60 hectares burning. This was followed by 12 incidents in Markapur, 11 in Kurnool, seven in Proddatur and 14 in Kakinada division. 

 

Forest authorities say that following heavy rainfall this time, there was massive growth of grass in the forests. With day temperatures rising, the grass was getting dried and catching fire. This led to the burning of several hectares of forest and the authorities are expecting the number of forest fires to rise in March and April, especially in the coastal districts.

They are taking up fire tracing operations by cutting the grass that has grown up to a height of three metres and creating fire lines to prevent the spread of accidental fires. They are also taking up awareness drive among tribals in fringe villages along with several NGOs and other stakeholders on the measures required for control of fires, by organising training programmes, Kala Jatara and rallies.

 

Careless throwing of burning beedis and cigarette butts and intentional burning of forests for encroachment to set up illegal dwelling by some tribals and others are a cause of concern to the forest officials, who are trying to curb such illegal practices by penalising the villagers. 

AP Fire Monitoring Cell nodal officer and DFO Ravisankar Sharma said, “We are taking all requisite steps to control forest fires and also attending to fire incidents promptly to minimise the extent of areas getting burnt.”

The forest authorities have come up with an action plan to seek funds from the AP state disaster response fund and take up capacity building programmes among stakeholders to prevent forest fires and protect forests.

 

Meanwhile, AP witnessed 63,570 incidents of forest fires, burning 45,512 hectares in the last five years -- between 2017 and 2021.

...
Tags: ap forest fires
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 12 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The minister said AP state is a leader in agricultural, horticulture, dairy and seafood production and the second in freshwater fish production. — Twitter

AP Pavilion in EXPO 2020-Dubai inaugurated

The Guru Moudhyami (Moodham) will start on February 20 and end on March 23. Marriages and other auspicious events will not be performed during Moodham as it is seen as inauspicious. — PTI

Mad rush for marriages in Maagha maasam with auspicious muhurats

It was only recently that the state government appointed the Srisailam Temple Trust Board with R Chakrapani Reddy as its chairman. (DC)

HC halts Srisailam temple trust board oath-taking

Students participate in a procession to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in Kolkata, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP /Bikas Das)

As hijab row spreads, senior classes to remain shut in Karnataka till Feb 16



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

SC collegium recommends Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Madras High Court new Chief Justice. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->