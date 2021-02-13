Nation Other News 12 Feb 2021 TS EAMCET to be held ...
TS EAMCET to be held in July, TSCHE releases schedule

Published Feb 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2021, 12:08 am IST
The Intermediate second year exams will conclude on May 20
 Students appearing for EAMCET Exam. (Representational Image/DC)

Hyderabad: TS Eamcet will be held from July 5 to 9, ECET on July 1, and TS PGECET from June 20, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said on Friday.

According to the schedule, these exams will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H). The entrance exam dates for Icet, Edcet, Lawcet PGLawcet and Pecet will be notified shortly, TSCHE chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy said.

 

The Intermediate second year exams will conclude on May 20.

Like last year, the entrance test will be conducted in multiple sessions spread across three to four days for engineering, and two to three days for the agriculture stream.

While the entrance for admissions into engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and allied courses is organised in May every year, the pandemic derailed the schedule in 2020, when it was delayed by four months, with the test being held in September.

A total of 1,43,326 candidates had registered for the engineering stream of the TS Eamcet 2020, of which 1,19,183 appeared and 89,734 qualified. In the AM stream, 78,981 candidates registered, 63,857 appeared and 59,113 qualified.

 

