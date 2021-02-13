Nation Other News 12 Feb 2021 Only 33% availed fir ...
Only 33% availed first dose of free medicine in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Feb 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 13, 2021, 12:00 am IST
People still worried about effects of vaccination: Experts
 The reasons for the low turnout are being attributed to the haste with which the vaccines were approved by the regulatory authority leading to lack of confidence in people. (Representational Photo:AFP)

HYDERABAD: Approximately 24 per cent of beneficiaries availed of the vaccination schedule on the last day for emergency employees in the state. Effectively, the first dose of free vaccines for healthcare and emergency employees has been completed.

The percentage of beneficiaries is 33 per cent while the total number stands at 2,77,825.

 

The last two days saw very few beneficiaries coming forward. Despite senior officials, doctors and IPS officials going in for vaccination, the confidence levels of middle and lower cadre remained less impressed.

The reasons for the low turnout are being attributed to the haste with which the vaccines were approved by the regulatory authority leading to lack of confidence in people. Another reason noted is that 70 per cent of emergency and healthcare workers have been infected or were asymptomatic carriers of the virus. Since they have anti-bodies the need for a vaccine is not being felt now.

 

Dr Rahul Aggarwal, senior general physician and internal medicine specialist at Medicover Hospitals, explained, “There are too many misnomers among the people. Those who are constantly exposed like healthcare and emergency workers have to avail of the vaccine. There are reasons like ‘cases have lessened’, ‘anti-bodies are present in our body’, others are worried about adverse reactions. It is important to inform people that there is a science behind the vaccine’s development and looking at it logically will protect them from falling ill.”

 

Awareness and confidence-building in both these sections has been poor. People have doubts like ‘if I get an adverse reaction, will I be treated free of cost?’ while others are asking ‘if one in a million dies and if I am the one?’ These are questions being raised as the deaths have become a concern.

P Ramesh, a pharmacologist, says, “Chemicals and preservatives used in protecting and giving shelf-life to the vaccine are causing adverse reactions. This can happen to any vaccine. Those who are being administered have taken vaccines in the past. If they have faced an adverse reaction then they must consult their doctors before taking it now.”

 

Experts state that allergic or adverse reactions can be handled but many are shying away as they want to wait and watch those who are vaccinated. Till the second dose is completed, the confidence levels among people will be low.

There have been only two serious adverse effects in the state. Others have not reported back to the adverse effects committee with any problems after the first dose, implying that they are safe.

A senior government official said “It is for free but people do not value it. They are scared and not willing to open up about their apprehensions. Those who have not availed the first dose will not be eligible for the second one.”

 

...
Tags: vaccination in telangana, only 33% vaccination in telangana, free vaccination, doubts over the vaccine efficacy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


