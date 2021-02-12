Nation Other News 12 Feb 2021 Construction of 52 p ...
Nation, In Other News

Construction of 52 pillars on the spillway of Polavaram project over

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 12, 2021, 4:05 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2021, 4:05 am IST
For the spillway bridge, the company had completed laying of 45 slabs while the work on laying three more slabs are nearing completion
Out of 48 gates required to be constructed on the spillway bridge, the company said 28 were erected so far and a platform will be built to set up cylinders and power packs to the gates. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Out of 48 gates required to be constructed on the spillway bridge, the company said 28 were erected so far and a platform will be built to set up cylinders and power packs to the gates. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: The construction of 52 pillars of 52-metre-high on the spillway of Polavaram irrigation project was completed, said Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited.

The company, which has taken up the execution of Polavaram project, said that they had completed the construction of 52 pillars at a height of 52 meters each on the spillway by Thursday and claimed that their works were hindered in the last year due to heavy rains and floods and outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

 

MEIL had started spillway concrete works on November 21, 2019, with a total slab length at 1,128 metres. Out of this, the company said work on 1,095-metre slab length was over.

Out of 192 total girders that are required to be set up on the spillway, the company has erected 188 girders so far and four more are yet to be installed.

For the spillway bridge, the company had completed laying of 45 slabs while the work on laying three more slabs are nearing completion. Out of 48 gates required to be constructed on the spillway bridge, the company said 28 were erected so far and a platform will be built to set up cylinders and power packs to the gates.

 

“We have overcome all the obstacles to complete works on major components of the project within the time frame given by the state government,” said MEIL general manager A. Satish Babu.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also closely monitoring the progress of execution of all components of the project in order to complete it expeditiously by end of 2021.

...
Tags: polavaram project, 52 pillars on the spillway, andhra pradesh, polavaram construction, meil
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Senior doctors say that this policy will harm modern medicine practice and lower the morale of students, who will be left confused about which medical stream they must study. (Photo: DC/ Naryana Rao)

No mixopathy: IMA doctors' relay hunger strike enters 10th day

The beef ban was one of the 153 state laws repealed by the Centre under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The RPC has since been replaced by Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: Representational | ANI)

J&K HC refuses to entertain plea seeking reenactment of cow slaughter ban law

District collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said the polling will be conducted on March 14 from 8 am to 4 pm and the counting would be held on March 17 and the election process will be completed on March 22. (Photo:PTI)

Rajahmundry MLC elections to be held on March 14

Avanti Srinivas said the MPs representing the YSRC, TD, CPI, CPM, AAP and the LJP would seek an appointment to meet PM Modi and explain to him how the steel plant was important to the people of AP. (Photo:PTI)

YSRCP MPs to meet Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India, China reach pact to pull back troops in Pangong lake area in Ladakh: Rajnath

The defence minister said implementation of the pact will substantially restore the situation. (Picture used for representational purposes/PTI)

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)

Uncertainty over cockfights hits hospitality industry in Godavari districts

Usually cockfight organisers used to book hotels and guest houses for participants in advance. But this time none of them has booked rooms. (DC Image)

CBSE issues guidelines for class 9, 11 exams; academic session begin from April 1

The CBSE has directed schools under it to take steps to identify and resolve learning gaps, and conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11 by following COVID-19 safety protocols (Pictures used for representational purposes only)

Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea in Kerala; leak plugged, say company officials

Furnace oil tank, picture used for representational images only (Image source: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham