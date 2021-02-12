Construction of 52 pillars on the spillway of Polavaram project over

Out of 48 gates required to be constructed on the spillway bridge, the company said 28 were erected so far and a platform will be built to set up cylinders and power packs to the gates. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: The construction of 52 pillars of 52-metre-high on the spillway of Polavaram irrigation project was completed, said Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited.

The company, which has taken up the execution of Polavaram project, said that they had completed the construction of 52 pillars at a height of 52 meters each on the spillway by Thursday and claimed that their works were hindered in the last year due to heavy rains and floods and outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

MEIL had started spillway concrete works on November 21, 2019, with a total slab length at 1,128 metres. Out of this, the company said work on 1,095-metre slab length was over.

Out of 192 total girders that are required to be set up on the spillway, the company has erected 188 girders so far and four more are yet to be installed.

For the spillway bridge, the company had completed laying of 45 slabs while the work on laying three more slabs are nearing completion. Out of 48 gates required to be constructed on the spillway bridge, the company said 28 were erected so far and a platform will be built to set up cylinders and power packs to the gates.

“We have overcome all the obstacles to complete works on major components of the project within the time frame given by the state government,” said MEIL general manager A. Satish Babu.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also closely monitoring the progress of execution of all components of the project in order to complete it expeditiously by end of 2021.