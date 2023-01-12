Twitter flooded with congratulatory messages for Team RRR

Indian film composer M. M. Keeravani poses with the award for Best Song - Motion Picture for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR". (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for Team RRR as S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus struck gold at the Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song for its hit track “Naatu Naatu”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating the team for its achievement. Modi tweeted, “A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.” (sic)

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said, “Many Congratulations Team #RRR on winning the first-ever Golden Globe for Indian Cinema proud moment for all of us. My heartiest compliments to @mmkeeravaani Garu @boselyricist Garu @ssrajamouli Garu @AlwaysRamCharan and @tarak9999.” (sic)

BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay said, “Hearty Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and the entire team of @RRRMovie for winning the @goldenglobes award for best original song #NaatuNaatu. You made India proud at the world stage with this historic achievement.”(sic)

While, tourism and culture minister G. Kishan Reddy said, “I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the entire film unit along with film music director Mr. M.M Keeravani, film director Mr. Rajamouli, actors Mr. Ram Charan, Mr. Junior NTR for winning the 'Golden Globe Award' for the song 'Natu Natu' from the movie RRR, waving the flag of Telugu music fame at the international level….” (sic)

The official Twitter handle of the Congress party also tweeted, “Many congratulations on winning the @goldenglobes. It’s a great accomplishment @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan. You made all Telugu's & Indians proud. @INCTelangana family congratulates the entire team of #RRRMovie #GoldenGlobes2023”. (sic)

Congratulatory messages also flowed from politicians of Andhra Pradesh who expressed pride in the Telugu film industry.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shared his congratulations with the RRR team in his post. “The #Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. We are incredibly proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023”. (sic)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N, Chandrababu Naidu said on Twitter, “Delighted to learn that @RRRMovie has won the #GoldenGlobes Award for Best Original Song! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and the entire team! Absolutely proud! Like I said earlier, Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power. #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie.” (sic)

General Secretary of TDP, Lokesh Nara said, “What wonderful news! My heart swelled with pride! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and team @RRRMovie on the @goldenglobes for Natu Natu song! Another group of Telugus breaks the barriers. #GoldenGlobes, #GoldenGlobes2023, #NaatuNaatu, #RRRMovie”.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan posted on his official Twitter account: Congratulations the ‘RRR’ movie team - Music Director Sri M.M. Keeravani, singers Sri Rahul Sipliganj, Sri Kaala Bhairava, Director Sri S.S. Rajamouli, for winning the prestigious Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Song. (sic)