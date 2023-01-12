  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Entertainment Tollywood 12 Jan 2023 Twitter flooded with ...
Entertainment, Tollywood

Twitter flooded with congratulatory messages for Team RRR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Jan 12, 2023, 12:32 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2023, 8:49 am IST
Indian film composer M. M. Keeravani poses with the award for Best Song - Motion Picture for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR". (Photo: AFP)
 Indian film composer M. M. Keeravani poses with the award for Best Song - Motion Picture for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR". (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for Team RRR as S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus struck gold at the Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original song for its hit track “Naatu Naatu”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating the team for its achievement. Modi tweeted, “A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.” (sic)

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said, “Many Congratulations Team #RRR on winning the first-ever Golden Globe for Indian Cinema proud moment for all of us. My heartiest compliments to @mmkeeravaani Garu @boselyricist Garu @ssrajamouli Garu @AlwaysRamCharan and @tarak9999.” (sic)

BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay said, “Hearty Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and the entire team of @RRRMovie for winning the @goldenglobes award for best original song #NaatuNaatu. You made India proud at the world stage with this historic achievement.”(sic)

While, tourism and culture minister G. Kishan Reddy said, “I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the entire film unit along with film music director Mr. M.M Keeravani, film director Mr. Rajamouli, actors Mr. Ram Charan, Mr. Junior NTR for winning the 'Golden Globe Award' for the song 'Natu Natu' from the movie RRR, waving the flag of Telugu music fame at the international level….” (sic)

The official Twitter handle of the Congress party also tweeted, “Many congratulations on winning the @goldenglobes. It’s a great accomplishment @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan. You made all Telugu's & Indians proud. @INCTelangana family congratulates the entire team of #RRRMovie #GoldenGlobes2023”. (sic)

Congratulatory messages also flowed from politicians of Andhra Pradesh who expressed pride in the Telugu film industry.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shared his congratulations with the RRR team in his post. “The #Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. We are incredibly proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023”. (sic)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N, Chandrababu Naidu said on Twitter, “Delighted to learn that @RRRMovie has won the #GoldenGlobes Award for Best Original Song! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and the entire team! Absolutely proud! Like I said earlier, Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power. #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie.” (sic)

General Secretary of TDP, Lokesh Nara said, “What wonderful news! My heart swelled with pride! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli and team @RRRMovie on the @goldenglobes for Natu Natu song! Another group of Telugus breaks the barriers. #GoldenGlobes, #GoldenGlobes2023, #NaatuNaatu, #RRRMovie”.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan posted on his official Twitter account: Congratulations the ‘RRR’ movie team - Music Director Sri M.M. Keeravani, singers Sri Rahul Sipliganj, Sri Kaala Bhairava, Director Sri S.S. Rajamouli, for winning the prestigious Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Song. (sic)

...
Tags: s.s. rajamouli., golden globe awards, best original song, prime minister narendra modi, it minister k.t. rama rao, indian cinema, bandi sanjay, bjp state president g. kishan reddy, junior ntr, telugu music, congress party, andhra pradesh news, ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, telugu desam party(tdp), case against chandrababu naidu, governor biswa bhusan harichandan, m.m. keeravani, kaala bhairava
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Entertainment

Though Keeravaani (in picture) was born into a Telugu family in Kovvur in West Godavari district, the joint family of his father Shiva Shakthi Datta and Vijayendra Prasad had years of attachment with the border areas of Karnataka. The family moved to Hirekotikal village of Manvi taluk in 1968 by purchasing seven acres of land that was closer to the temple town of Mantralayam. — AFP

MM Keeravani wins global adulation after getting Golden Globe award

Music composer MM Keeravaani (Image credit: Twitter)

Composer MM Keeravaani gets emotional during Golden Globes acceptance speech

It's a great day for India as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' won Best Original Song at Golden Globe 2023. (Umage credit: Twitter)

RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes 2023

Balakrishna’s Veerasimha Reddy has a runtime of 2 hours 49 minutes while Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya has a runtime of 2 hours 40 minutes and 30 seconds.— DC Image

Runtime of Sankranti releases



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Tollywood

Hollywood producer Jason Blum bets on 'RRR' to win best film Oscar

Blum, the founder of Hollywood studio Blumhouse that bankrolled Oscar-winning movies such as

‘I wanted to be a blend of western and Indian culture’: Chandrika Ravi

Pageant winner, model and Indo-Australian actress Chandrika Ravi talks about her journey and special song in Balakrishna-starrer Veerasimha Reddy. (Photo by arrangement)

Nayanthra's Connect will give a new high

Director Ashwin Saravanan. (Photo BY Arrangement)

The change I want to see

Sandhya Raju, National Award-winning actress. (Photo By Arrangement)

'RRR' nominated for Golden Globe best picture non-English language

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) shared the announcement on Monday evening on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->