  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 12 Jan 2023 To draw in more inve ...
Nation, In Other News

To draw in more investments, Vizag spruced up for global meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jan 13, 2023, 12:13 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2023, 12:57 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that from June 2019 till now, investments of Rs 1,81,821 crore have been received by AP and 1,40,903 people have been given jobs in these entities. He wants the conference to move forward with the aim of getting more investments. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that from June 2019 till now, investments of Rs 1,81,821 crore have been received by AP and 1,40,903 people have been given jobs in these entities. He wants the conference to move forward with the aim of getting more investments. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants Andhra Pradesh to be a platform for manufacture of new types of products from around the world, including the manufacture of new types of fuels.

Keeping this in mind, the chief minister has issued orders for beautification of Visakhapatnam for the upcoming global investors’ conference (GIC) and the G-20 preparatory meet. The GIC would be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3-4 and the G-20 meet on March 28-29.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that from June 2019 till now, investments of Rs 1,81,821 crore have been received by AP and 1,40,903 people have been given jobs in these entities. He wants the conference to move forward with the aim of getting more investments.

Reviewing the arrangements for the G-20 preparatory meeting, the chief minister told officials here on Thursday that the beautification programme should be implemented in all seriousness. “The meeting of the Infrastructure Working Group, to be held on March 28 and 29, will be attended by 250 delegates with all G-20 countries and international organisations sending 6 and 4 delegates each respectively. About 100 delegates from various departments of the central government will also participate in the meeting.”

The ambience at tourist places that are likely to be visited by the delegates should be pleasant and there should be no security lapses, he said, adding that committees should be formed to look after the arrangements.

A mobile app is being developed to make things easier for all the participating delegates.

During the review meeting on pre-GIS-23 arrangements, the CM said the meet should occasion attracting global investments and turning the state into a hub for green energy and other emerging new technology. Officials would list the vast opportunities and resources available for investments in the state.

Officials would conduct roadshows abroad about the summit. The CM asked them to study the functioning of various industrial hubs during their visits abroad and acquaint themselves with the management systems in vogue to run MSMEs so that the same can be copied here.

The officials told the CM that though MoUs worth Rs 18.87 lakh crore were signed between 2014 and 2019, the average investments grounded annually were of Rs 11, 994 crore. Between 2019 and 2022, the average annual investment has been Rs 15, 693 crore while the total investments of Rs 1,81,821 crore, approved by SIPB, are in various stages of progress. The projects would provide employment to 1,40,903 persons.

Deputy chief minister (tribal welfare) Rajanna Dora, deputy chief minister (Panchayar Raj and rural development) Muthyala Naidu, home minister T Vanita, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana, finance minister Rajendranath, IT and industries Minister Amarnath, municipal administration minister Audimulapu Suresh, transport minister Viswaroop, roads and buildings minister Ramalingeswara Rao, BC welfare minister SVG Krishna, medical and health minister Rajani, chief secretary Jawahar Reddy and DGP Rajendranath were present.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh news, visakhapatnam news, global investors, g-20, ap news, ap investments, g-20 countries, central government, android mobile app, mobile app, green energy, andhra investments, industrial hubs, tribal welfare, andhra pradesh deputy chief minister, rajanna dora, deputy chief minister budi mutyala naidu, home minister, education minister botsa satyanarayana, finance minister rajendranath
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Jodo yatra priority, Revanth’s padayatra later: Thakre

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Shah reviews Joshimath crisis, 2 hotels razed

Brigadier K. Somashankar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh sub area. (DC Image)

75th Army Day to be celebrated on January 15

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC File Photo)

CM promises engg. college in Mahabubabad, sanctions financial aid



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->