To draw in more investments, Vizag spruced up for global meet

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants Andhra Pradesh to be a platform for manufacture of new types of products from around the world, including the manufacture of new types of fuels.

Keeping this in mind, the chief minister has issued orders for beautification of Visakhapatnam for the upcoming global investors’ conference (GIC) and the G-20 preparatory meet. The GIC would be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3-4 and the G-20 meet on March 28-29.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that from June 2019 till now, investments of Rs 1,81,821 crore have been received by AP and 1,40,903 people have been given jobs in these entities. He wants the conference to move forward with the aim of getting more investments.

Reviewing the arrangements for the G-20 preparatory meeting, the chief minister told officials here on Thursday that the beautification programme should be implemented in all seriousness. “The meeting of the Infrastructure Working Group, to be held on March 28 and 29, will be attended by 250 delegates with all G-20 countries and international organisations sending 6 and 4 delegates each respectively. About 100 delegates from various departments of the central government will also participate in the meeting.”

The ambience at tourist places that are likely to be visited by the delegates should be pleasant and there should be no security lapses, he said, adding that committees should be formed to look after the arrangements.

A mobile app is being developed to make things easier for all the participating delegates.

During the review meeting on pre-GIS-23 arrangements, the CM said the meet should occasion attracting global investments and turning the state into a hub for green energy and other emerging new technology. Officials would list the vast opportunities and resources available for investments in the state.

Officials would conduct roadshows abroad about the summit. The CM asked them to study the functioning of various industrial hubs during their visits abroad and acquaint themselves with the management systems in vogue to run MSMEs so that the same can be copied here.

The officials told the CM that though MoUs worth Rs 18.87 lakh crore were signed between 2014 and 2019, the average investments grounded annually were of Rs 11, 994 crore. Between 2019 and 2022, the average annual investment has been Rs 15, 693 crore while the total investments of Rs 1,81,821 crore, approved by SIPB, are in various stages of progress. The projects would provide employment to 1,40,903 persons.

