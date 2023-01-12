  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 12 Jan 2023 Private bus operator ...
Nation, In Other News

Private bus operators cash in on Sankranti rush, flout norms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Jan 12, 2023, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2023, 1:02 am IST
According to RTA sources, officials will also focus on ticket fare pricing, and if travel brokers and private bus operators are found to be selling tickets at excessively high prices, severe action would be taken against them. (Photo: DC file)
 According to RTA sources, officials will also focus on ticket fare pricing, and if travel brokers and private bus operators are found to be selling tickets at excessively high prices, severe action would be taken against them. (Photo: DC file)

Hyderabad: Taking advantage of the increased demand for Sankranti, private bus operators are hiring mini-buses that do not have national permits or proper documents to carry passengers to their native places.

According to Road Transport Authority officials, these operators have hired 500 buses in addition to the 900 buses that operate to other states and districts. During the last 10 days, a higher number of buses have been operating to Andhra Pradesh and various parts of Karnataka. Buses to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Bengaluru, and Tirupati are in high demand for the festival.

RTA authorities have been monitoring and inspecting private buses on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway for the past two days. Six private buses were detained by the officials for failing to carry the necessary documentation, fire safety and other fitness certificates.

Private agencies have raised the fare far beyond the standard rate and are selling tickets in black, allotting seats at the last minute, said Srinivas Gudiganta, a frequent traveller. Typically, the fare from Hyderabad to Vijayawada is around Rs 1,100, but now it costs between Rs 2,600 and Rs 3,100, said K. Shreya, a city hosteller and a native of Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada.

According to RTA sources, officials will also focus on ticket fare pricing, and if travel brokers and private bus operators are found to be selling tickets at excessively high prices, severe action would be taken against them.

...
Tags: maghe sankranti festival, private bus operators, ac mini-buses, road transport authority, hyderabad road transport authority, ts road transport authority, districts, andhra pradesh news, karnataka news, interstate bus owners association, buses to karnataka, annual festival, festive season, hyderabad news, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Manikrao Thakre. (Photo: AP)

Jodo yatra priority, Revanth’s padayatra later: Thakre

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Shah reviews Joshimath crisis, 2 hotels razed

Brigadier K. Somashankar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh sub area. (DC Image)

75th Army Day to be celebrated on January 15

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC File Photo)

CM promises engg. college in Mahabubabad, sanctions financial aid



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM likely to visit TS after Sankranti, will launch express train to Vijayawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana after Sankranti (PTI file photo)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)

Popularise millets: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi having special millet lunch in Parliament. (Twitter)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->