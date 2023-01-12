  
Kadi Kamps, doredaars, langots back in action this Sankranti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jan 12, 2023, 12:18 pm IST
 With Sankranti coming up in four days, the markets are buzzing with businesses selling kites of all sizes and forms. ( S. Surender Reddy/DC)

Hyderabad: With Sankranti coming up in four days, the markets are buzzing with businesses selling kites of all sizes and forms, and people of all ages queuing to purchase the paraphrenia required to take over the skies.

During Sankranti, kite-flying is a significant feature of the celebration and would be incomplete without vibrantly coloured kites filling the sky. Markets in Gulzar Houz, Begum Bazaar, Dhoolpet, Narayanguda, Bahadurpura, Langer Houz, King Koti, and Manghalhat see a steady flow of kite enthusiasts splurging on kites, charkhas (spindle), and manjas ((razor sharp thread used
for cutting others' kites in fun competitions).

Gulzar Houz in the Old City has been a popular market for kites, charkas and thread for many decades. It is a stone's throw from Charminar, and when Sankranti approaches the entire road is lined with temporary businesses.

At this market, one can get kites of any size or shape that have several names such as Kadi Kamp, Gol Kamp, Zebiya, Guddidaar, Doredaar, Langot, Namam Langot, Guddi Langot, among others.  Kite flying professionals use several tactics to cut the thread of others, such as dheel or kheench, using sharp manjas known by many names, such as gandhak and Barellly.

Kites shaped like butterflies or dragons, superman or doremon have long been popular at these bustling marketplaces that come to life during this season. Aside from major kite markets, other temporary stores or makeshift shops have sprang up across the city, doing brisk business. "We're hoping for a surge in sales starting Thursday or Friday," said a kite seller at Gulzar House.

Mohamed Gulzar Khan, a fourth generation 'manja' maker from Mata Ki Khidki in Dabeerpura, said, "My great grandfather was a popular 'manja master'. Our entire family will be engaged in this industry at least for four months before Sankranti.

Several families make a living by selling kites, manjas, and charkas. Sales are up this year. This year's strong demand is due to Covid scare gradually on the wane. In addition, a huge number of children and youngsters are showing up to celebrate the festival by purchasing kites."

Manduri Sambasiva Rao, a senior citizen who lives in Prakash Nagar in Begumpet, said he has been celebrating the festival since he was a child. He is now looking forward to spending the day with his grandchildren. "This celebration is everyone's own. Children begin the festivities a month before the festival day. We spend the entire day on terraces with our friends and relatives flying kites while blaring out music, eating, and having a wonderful time. No other Indian city can compete with Hyderabad's kite flying culture."

