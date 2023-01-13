GHMC razes Trinity Food Court after DC highlights encroachments

Special teams of the corporation, supported by the Cyberabad police, razed the illegal structures in the residential layout. (Photo: Twitter: @ZC_SLP)

Hyderabad: Following a Deccan Chronicle report titled ‘GHMC ignores encroachment by food court’ published last year, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday demolished Trinity Food Court in FCI Colony, Gachibowli.

Special teams of the corporation, supported by the Cyberabad police, razed the illegal structures in the residential layout. Hoteliers urged the authorities to allow them to dismantle the prefab structures and took away expensive LED screens and kitchen equipment.

A post on the official Instagram handle of the food court read: “Infinity food and entertainment village will be closed till further notice. We are moving to a new location very soon. Thanks.”

The DC report highlighted that the illegal structures were encroaching plots as well as common roads in the FCI layout. The civic authorities, taking cognizance of the report, issued notices to Matruka Hotels, which owns the Infinity Food Court, three months after which it took down the structures on Thursday.