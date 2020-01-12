Maradu flats demolition day 2: Luxury apartment Jain Coral Cove razed

Kochi: Everything went well as planned. On the second day of Maradu apartments demolition, Jain Coral Cove, the 18-storeyed 125 flat complex at Nettoor Kettezhethu Kadavu in Maradu near Kochi was razed down at 11am. The sky scraper collapsed in less than 10 seconds when the blast men of Mumbai based Edifice Engineers, the firm contracted for implosion, pressed the switch at the initiation point set up 70 meter away from the building.

The first siren was sounded by 10.30 when all roads in the area were blocked. The warning signal siren sounded at 10.55 was followed by implosion siren at 11 and blast.

A total of 372 kgs of explosives were used to bring down the luxury flat, the biggest one among the four apartment complexes. As the structure has been brought down, the private firm contracted for debris clearing will remove the more than 21,000 tonnes of concrete rubbish in the compound.

District collector S Suhas, IG Vijay Sakhare, DCP G. Poonguzhali, sub collector Anegil kumar Singh and other top IAS and IPS officials supervised the mission.

Golden Kayaloram, the fourth and final apartment complex, which was ordered to be dismantled by the Supreme Court for violating Coastal Regulation Zone norms, will be imploded at 2 pm today.