Nation Other News 12 Jan 2020 Man sues her mother ...
Nation, In Other News

Man sues her mother for Rs 1.5 crore as she abandoned him 38 years ago

PTI
Published Jan 12, 2020, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2020, 4:04 pm IST
Srikant Sabnis, a make-up artist, has alleged that his mother abandoned him as she wanted to move to Mumbai to work in Bollywood.
A 40-year-old man has moved the Bombay High Court against his biological mother and sought a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore from her for abandoning him in Mumbai when he was two years' old and later refusing to accept him as her son. (Photo: File)
 A 40-year-old man has moved the Bombay High Court against his biological mother and sought a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore from her for abandoning him in Mumbai when he was two years' old and later refusing to accept him as her son. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man has moved the Bombay High Court against his biological mother and sought a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore from her for abandoning him in Mumbai when he was two years' old and later refusing to accept him as her son.

The petitioner, Srikant Sabnis, a make-up artist, has said he underwent a life full of agony and mental trauma after being intentionally abandoned in an unknown city, for which his mother Aarti Mhaskar and her second husband Uday Mhaskar (Sabnis's step-father) need to compensate.

 

As per the plea, Aarti Mhaskar was earlier married to one Deepak Sabnis. The couple had a child, Srikant Sabnis, in February 1979 while residing in Pune.

As per the plea, the woman was ambitious and wanted to move to Mumbai to work in the film industry. In September 1981, she took the child along with her and left for Mumbai.

Once they reached Mumbai, the woman abandoned her son in a train and left, the plea alleged, adding that the child was found by a railway officer and sent to a children's home.

In 1986, Srikant Sabnis' maternal grandmother succeeded in getting his legal custody.

He initially lived with his grandmother, but was later brought up by his maternal aunt.

The plea stated that in 2017, Srikant Sabnis learnt about his biological mother.

After procuring her number, he contacted her in September 2018 when she accepted he was her son and that she had to abandon him due to unavoidable circumstances, the petition said.

He later met his mother and her second husband, but they asked him not to disclose his real identity in front of their children, it said.

"The plaintiff, who has already undergone a dreadful life seeking shelter at relatives' place and wandering from fake parents to observation home, was totally devastated by this unacceptable condition," the plea said.

In his plea filed before the high court recently, Srikant Sabnis sought a direction to his mother to declare he is her son and that she had abandoned him when he was two years old.

"The defendants (Aarti and Uday Mhaskar) have disturbed the mental peace of the plaintiff, for which they are bound to compensate the plaintiff," the plea said.

"The plaintiff has undergone a life full of agony, mental trauma, inconvenience, mystery about his own parents and his existence. The plaintiff was forced to live like a beggar till his grandmother got his custody," it added.

The petition will come up for hearing on January 13 before Justice A K Menon.

...
Tags: bollywood, abandon, sue, maharashtra, bombay high court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Opposition leader in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Saturday asked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to quit the BJP along with his MLAs and form an alternate government in the state with support from the Congress. (Photo: File)

Quit BJP with 30 MLAs, we’ll make you CM of new anti-CAA govt: Cong leader to Sonowal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with monks outside Sri Ramakrishna temple at Belur Math in Howrah district on Sunday. PTI photo

Pakistan must explain why they have been persecuting minorities: Modi

Picture shows Jain coral cove come crashing down on Sunday. DC Photo

Maradu's demolition derby concludes: Four waterfront properties are now history

PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi in Kolkata: Youth being misguided on CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Maradu flats demolition day 2: Luxury apartment Jain Coral Cove razed

Picture shows Jain coral cove come crashing down on Sunday. DC Photo

Amaravathi tense after villagers clash with police in Tulluru

Amaravati

CRPF DIG accused of throwing hot water on jawan; transferred with 'best wishes'

Farewell messages are standard for transfer orders in CRPF. (PTI)

Demolition tourists flock to see four 60 m skyscrapers implode in Kochi

Caption: The Holy Faith H2O, one of the four towers to be imploded in Kochi. (DC Photo)

New formula for parking fines in Mumbai: You pay only Rs 4000 for cars

New parking penalties introduced in July 2019 were felt to be exorbitant. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham