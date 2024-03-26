12-Year-Old Girl’s Remarkable Recovery after Complex Spine Surgery

Hyderabad: Doctors said a 12-year-old girl with severe scoliosis was recovering after an 11-hour surgery at a hospital here. The complex surgery was led by Dr Venkata Ramakrishna T., head of spine surgery at the Institute of Neurosciences of the hospital. Doctors said the curvature of her spine was impacting vital organs. This complexity was made worse by the presence of neurofibromatosis Type I. Following the surgery, the girl showed immediate signs of improvement, the doctors said. "Her breathing and food intake were significantly enhanced, and she even experienced a surprising increase in height by 4 inches. Remarkably, just three days after the procedure, she was able to walk, marking a remarkable milestone in her recovery journey," the team informed.