1,150 OU Students Create Magic During Cultural Event

Hyderabad: A vibrant cultural fervour and artistic talent were showcased at Osmania University during the inaugural function of the OU Inter-Collegiate Cultural Competitions 2023-24 on Wednesday. The event was held at the Tagore Auditorium of the university.

The event organised by the office of the dean, and students’ affairs of the university, had an impressive gathering of dignitaries, faculty members, and enthusiastic participants from colleges coming under Osmania University’s jurisdiction.

The competition encompassed a diverse range of events such as classical dance, group dance (folk, tribal, patriotic, and western), group singing, on-the-spot painting, mono acting, and elocution lined up for the day. A total of 167 colleges comprising 1,150 enthusiastic student participants coming under Osmania University’s jurisdiction registered for various shows. During the programme, there was widespread enthusiasm and passion for showcasing artistic expression and cultural heritage among the participants.

The competitions provide a platform for showcasing talent and it is also a testament to Osmania University’s commitment towards fostering a vibrant cultural milieu as well as nurturing the creative spirit among students, the OU stated in a statement.